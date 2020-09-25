Arsenal urged to make an audacious swoop on Tottenham

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to make a controversial move and sign Dele Alli from Tottenham as the Englishman continues to struggle for regular action.

Alli has been a key player for Spurs since he joined the club, but he hasn’t impressed Jose Mourinho with his attitude and efforts and the Portuguese manager has replaced him in his starting XI recently.

The attacking midfielder has now been linked with a move away from Spurs and after the Lilywhites landed Gareth Bale, he might be allowed to leave the club.

Parlour has always thought that Arsenal needed more goals from their midfield and he urges the Gunners to sign the Englishman because he will provide them with the much-needed goals from the middle.

He admitted that Alli will not come cheap, but he reckons that a fee in the region of £50m should be able to get Spurs to do business.

Speaking on Talksport, Parlour said: “I think he would be more of a fit than Jorginho.

“I’ve always said they’re (Arsenal) lacking goals from midfield. I don’t think Spurs would sell Dele Alli to Arsenal.

“I think there would be uproar by the Spurs fans if that happens, but he would certainly be a good fit for Arsenal.

“I’m trying to put a figure in my head to say how much he would be worth, I would say £50m.

“I certainly believe that he’s got a lot of good years left in him as a player, so £50m has got to be the marker.

“One thing about Arsenal is I think they’re lacking goals from central midfield areas, so I think he could tick that box especially.

“He does score goals, he can get you ten goals from midfield if he plays on a regular basis, whether he can get more under (Mikel) Arteta I don’t know.”