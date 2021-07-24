Arsenal urged to offload ‘very talented player’ to accommodate younger players

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to offload Willian at all costs, with a number of younger talents in the squad with more to ‘offer’ the club.

The Gunners signed the Brazilian 12 months ago on a free transfer from London rivals Chelsea, agreeing a three-year deal to move across the capital.

That move hasn’t really worked out for either party however, and the two are expected to part ways this summer, but we appear to be struggling to find him a new home at present.

Whelan has urged us to remove his ‘extortionate wages’ from the budget however, insisting that we have younger players who have more to offer in the roles.

“Yeah. A player that signed for Arsenal and didn’t hit the heights everyone expected,” Whelan told the FootballInsider.

“We saw the best of him Chelsea but certainly didn’t see the Willian that played for Chelsea at Arsenal.

“A player that is probably on extortionate wages there after coming in as a free contract.

“He’s not hit the heights and has been a disappointment in most people’s eyes. We expected a lot more from a very, very talented player.

“I don’t think Arsenal will be too bothered about losing Willian. That’d be best for both parties.

“I believe they’ve got players there that could probably do a better job. Younger in age as well and more for the future than Willian can offer them.”

We know that the 32 year-old has ability, but for some reason he isn’t able to show that in our famous red and white, and at his age, there is little point in waiting around and hoping for a miracle.

There is little doubt that both the club and the fans would be happy to see him leave, but I do fear that we will end up stomaching part of his wages thanks to the deal we struck last summer.

Patrick