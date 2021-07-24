Arsenal urged to offload ‘very talented player’ to accommodate younger players

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to offload Willian at all costs, with a number of younger talents in the squad with more to ‘offer’ the club.
The Gunners signed the Brazilian 12 months ago on a free transfer from London rivals Chelsea, agreeing a three-year deal to move across the capital.
That move hasn’t really worked out for either party however, and the two are expected to part ways this summer, but we appear to be struggling to find him a new home at present.
Whelan has urged us to remove his ‘extortionate wages’ from the budget however, insisting that we have younger players who have more to offer in the roles.
“Yeah. A player that signed for Arsenal and didn’t hit the heights everyone expected,” Whelan told the FootballInsider.
“We saw the best of him Chelsea but certainly didn’t see the Willian that played for Chelsea at Arsenal.
“A player that is probably on extortionate wages there after coming in as a free contract.
“He’s not hit the heights and has been a disappointment in most people’s eyes. We expected a lot more from a very, very talented player.
“I don’t think Arsenal will be too bothered about losing Willian. That’d be best for both parties.
“I believe they’ve got players there that could probably do a better job. Younger in age as well and more for the future than Willian can offer them.”
We know that the 32 year-old has ability, but for some reason he isn’t able to show that in our famous red and white, and at his age, there is little point in waiting around and hoping for a miracle.
There is little doubt that both the club and the fans would be happy to see him leave, but I do fear that we will end up stomaching part of his wages thanks to the deal we struck last summer.
Again an article on this topic which is obvious. Of course Willian is too old, not concerned and never loved the club. I still can’t get why arteta who value a lot spirit and commitment wanted this guy. Because we might say it was joorabchian or edu but arteta apparently had meetings trying to convince him to play for us… I know he was good at Chelsea not that far ago but still difficult to understand
Not even mentioning his shape back from holidays. The guys should knows he needs to do more this year and proves he deserves his money….
Good luck with that one mate. How the hell are we going to get him to leave, with the wages he’s on. It’s exactly the same as with Oil, and no other club will want to pick up his wage bill. And why is he figuring in pre-season games. We should pay up his contract and say goodbye, but we won’t.
Leave him at home like Arteta did Ozil.
Lot of talk about “ruthless” but have yet to see it extended to the veterans.
“So Willian mate Arsenal management here.
We want you to leave and believe Charlton want to sign you but you need to take a 90k p/w pay cut. Willian, Willian are you there? He’s hung up?
Alexander. Laca my man we need to get you off the pay roll. Lyon want you back however you must take a 100k p/w pay cut. Sorry sounded like you said luck off ..Laca are you there Laca?
He’s hung up too.
Lucas? Lucas Torreira? Is that you. This is management here and just to confirm you can leave if some pays 20 mill for you but you have to take a 100% pay cut. Lucas ? Lucas? He’s gone.
Something wrong with phone reception my calls keep cutting out.
Oh well last one is Kolasinac he will surely leave and take a 75k p/w pay cut. He’s not picking up.
What’s with these Ozil phones any way?
To be continued and continued… and continued.
Pay half the wage with another club. (Or what ever the percent is) Tell him he won’t play this season so might as well leave where he will get game time and still get his incredible pay.
He could be useful in another league some where but he is in the way of our younger players development.
Look to expect the willian of Chelsea to play the same electric game at 32 at Arsenal is cloud cuckoo land,he is losing pace by every year, we took a gambol, we lost,so far.