Arsenal urged to opt against moving for highly-rated Chelsea star

Arsenal have been urged to look away from a move to sign Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, in favour of someone with a better proven record in the Premier League.

The Gunners are believed to be working to find a new option to play on the right-wing this season, with Nicolas Pepe likely to part as back-up to Bukayo Saka.

One of the names being bandied about is Hudson-Odoi, who has struggled to live up to the huge expectations since breaking through from the academy.

CHO was previously the subject of a big-money offer from Bayern Munich, only for the Blues to reject the approach, and he has since earned irregular opportunities within their first-team.

After years of limited playing time however, he is once again being tipped for a move, and we could well become an option.

Football.London‘s Bailey Keogh has urged Arsenal to overlook him in favour of someone with a better proven record in the English top flight, and the logic is difficult to disagree with.

While I’m not convinced that the Chelsea winger would struggle to thrive in a new environment, it is hard to disagree that signing a more proven player makes sense.

Our transfer policy is one which allows us to take some risks however, depending on the price which a player can be bought for, although I’m not convinced that Chelsea would be looking to do us any favours by selling the 21 year-old for a bargain fee.

Do you think we should be looking to bring Hudson-Odoi to the Emirates?

Patrick

