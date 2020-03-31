Arsenal urged to overlook Jovic and stick with youth

Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal that they should reconsider their stance on strike target Luka Jovic, and centre the team around the youth players.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Joe Willock have been named as the players who should be central to the teams plans going forward, and I would personally add Eddie Nketiah to that too.

Our young players have given fans more than enough excitement this term, and have been key in us still being hunt for the European places this term.

Mikel Arteta has now been told to forget about trying to sign Jovic, and instead concentrate on getting the defence sorted out, something that previous additions Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi have failed to do.

‘Really you’re meant to be looking at centre-halves, they should’ve been looking there for the last 10 years and they haven’t got it right,’ Ferdinand said on Instagram Live.

‘Arsenal is a fantastic football club, what a club, a massive club. I think they’ve got to get it right in other areas of the pitch.

‘Keep bringing in these [players], [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Joe] Willock, all these boys.

‘I love seeing that but they’ve got to get stability and strength in there, some people who will do good for the club, because it hasn’t worked with the likes of Sokratis and Mustafi, I don’t think they haven’t been able to get it right, and Chambers before that.’

The former England international then moves to deter the club from signing Real Madrid’s struggling striker Jovic.

‘He’s someone who’s done nothing in a Real Madrid shirt but the potential he showed when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt made him someone who was very highly thought of,’ said Ferdinand.

‘But it doesn’t always go to plan when you go to a new team, so I wouldn’t hold it against him. I think he’s someone who can add something to Arsenal, but I don’t believe Arsenal need a player in that position.’

Could the likes of Saliba, Pablo Mari and David Luiz form formidable partnerships next term? Do we need another centre-back signing this summer?

Patrick