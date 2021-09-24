Arsenal urged to prioritise winning a cup over a return to top four

Tim Sherwood has urged Arsenal and Tottenham to rest players for Premier League matches and focus on winning cups because they are not good enough to finish inside the top four and their fans need something to celebrate.
Arsenal reached a new low at the end of last season when they finished the campaign outside the European places despite the new Europa Conference League starting from this season.
They made a poor start to the 2021/2022 campaign with three straight league losses to send fears of a relegation battle into their fanbase.
The Gunners have since returned to top form with three wins from their last three in all competitions.
However, former Tottenham manager, Sherwood says they will still not make the top four so they should prioritise winning a cup in this campaign since their fans want something to celebrate.
‘My advice would be to go and win a cup. I’d almost understand resting players in the Premier League,’ he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.
‘They won’t get relegated and their fans want something to cheer for, so go and win a domestic cup. You can’t forget about the league, of course not, but I’d prioritise domestic cup competitions.
‘Tottenham could prioritise the Europa Conference League. Whoever finishes above each other, they’re either going to be seventh or eighth.
‘It depends how the club value that. Daniel Levy at Tottenham would say, ”we need to be in Europe, in the Europa League or Champions League”. And with Arsenal, you just can’t call it. It’s really strange.’
The Gunners have made progress in the Carabao Cup this season and could yet win that competition.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Is he still out of work 😉
Rest players for premiership games in a non-European campaign ?
Although we are more than cheesed off with our standing right now, 4th – 6th has to be this seasons aim (not lowing the bar, just being realistic).
Rest players in a wholly domestic year, doesn’t wash.
Rotation for tactical reasons , will take care of that.
Don’t get me wrong, I realise what Sherwood is saying but you cannot simply give up on the best league placement possible.
Absolutely agree
What’s the point if you don’t aim high?
Tim Sherwood was a failure as a coach.
Carragher as a former defender was synonymous to own goals. When I look back at Carragher as as defender. I remembered him as someone who scored more own goals. An average defender.
Tim Sherwood failed as a coach. He now has an opinion of who is an average player?
So in Sherwood’s judgement, Aubameyang is not world class?
Anyways, Let us see as the season goes.
There are still many games to play.
And I believe Arsenal will make top4 this season.
Man United have a big squad but they have a clown as a manager. Ole has not won a trophy at United since he became the coach.
He made no sense
Oh it’s Tim guys.. 😝