Arsenal urged to prioritise winning a cup over a return to top four

Tim Sherwood has urged Arsenal and Tottenham to rest players for Premier League matches and focus on winning cups because they are not good enough to finish inside the top four and their fans need something to celebrate.

Arsenal reached a new low at the end of last season when they finished the campaign outside the European places despite the new Europa Conference League starting from this season.

They made a poor start to the 2021/2022 campaign with three straight league losses to send fears of a relegation battle into their fanbase.

The Gunners have since returned to top form with three wins from their last three in all competitions.

However, former Tottenham manager, Sherwood says they will still not make the top four so they should prioritise winning a cup in this campaign since their fans want something to celebrate.

‘My advice would be to go and win a cup. I’d almost understand resting players in the Premier League,’ he said as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘They won’t get relegated and their fans want something to cheer for, so go and win a domestic cup. You can’t forget about the league, of course not, but I’d prioritise domestic cup competitions.

‘Tottenham could prioritise the Europa Conference League. Whoever finishes above each other, they’re either going to be seventh or eighth.

‘It depends how the club value that. Daniel Levy at Tottenham would say, ”we need to be in Europe, in the Europa League or Champions League”. And with Arsenal, you just can’t call it. It’s really strange.’

The Gunners have made progress in the Carabao Cup this season and could yet win that competition.