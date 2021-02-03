Arsenal urged to replace both Aubameyang and Lacazette with signing

An Arsenal fan has called a live radio show to insist that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette should be replaced.

The Gunners duo have been inconsistent this term, albeit with the Frenchman starting the season in red-hot form, before enduring an extended goal-less spell, before returning to find form once again after Christmas.

Aubameyang is yet to show any level of consistency in front of goal this term however, although he did bag himself a brace against Newcastle before missing the subsequent matches with personal issues, and it remains to be seen if he can find a similar level to his previous seasons with the club.

One fan simply wants the pair moved on and replaced with a new star striker, with Gabriel Martinelli given more responsibility also.

“I really, really don’t like [Granit] Xhaka, an un-named Arsenal fan told TalkSport. “I think he’s had great games this season, but he will cost us points at some point this season like he does every time.

“It’s the same with David Luiz. I’m happy that we’ve got rid of Mustafi and other players, but we’ve still got a couple bad eggs left that we need to get out.

“I know this is going to stir a debate, but in attack I’d definitely sell Lacazette and Aubameyang in the next year or two, cash in now while we can.

“I’d cash in on those two, and with that money, get a nice, new striker with [Gabriel] Martinelli also blending in.

“Someone that’s young and raring to go and spend big bucks on him.”

I’m not quite sure which striker fits the ball of being young, but when following Arsenal rumours one who regularly pops up Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, I for one would be excited to see him in an Arsenal shirt.

Is it time to cut our ties with both Lacazette and Aubameyang?

Patrick