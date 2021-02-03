Arsenal urged to replace both Aubameyang and Lacazette with signing

An Arsenal fan has called a live radio show to insist that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette should be replaced.
The Gunners duo have been inconsistent this term, albeit with the Frenchman starting the season in red-hot form, before enduring an extended goal-less spell, before returning to find form once again after Christmas.
Aubameyang is yet to show any level of consistency in front of goal this term however, although he did bag himself a brace against Newcastle before missing the subsequent matches with personal issues, and it remains to be seen if he can find a similar level to his previous seasons with the club.
One fan simply wants the pair moved on and replaced with a new star striker, with Gabriel Martinelli given more responsibility also.
“I really, really don’t like [Granit] Xhaka, an un-named Arsenal fan told TalkSport. “I think he’s had great games this season, but he will cost us points at some point this season like he does every time.
“It’s the same with David Luiz. I’m happy that we’ve got rid of Mustafi and other players, but we’ve still got a couple bad eggs left that we need to get out.
“I know this is going to stir a debate, but in attack I’d definitely sell Lacazette and Aubameyang in the next year or two, cash in now while we can.
“I’d cash in on those two, and with that money, get a nice, new striker with [Gabriel] Martinelli also blending in.
“Someone that’s young and raring to go and spend big bucks on him.”
I’m not quite sure which striker fits the ball of being young, but when following Arsenal rumours one who regularly pops up Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, I for one would be excited to see him in an Arsenal shirt.
Is it time to cut our ties with both Lacazette and Aubameyang?
Patrick
Did I not say sell Auba before he signed the new contract he is too old and they signed him on a colossal contract no doubt another Ozil bollock dropped Stan needs to clear out the board. Starting with EDU
Pls hold your peace.you guyz put the board on pressure to ensure he signs that thing.
It’s too late. Aubameyang wont go anywhere as he is the new Ozil on 350k p/w and no club will pay what we want nor pay his salary. Lacazette can just run his contract down and go on a free next season or demand an “Ozil” contract as well. We are basically stuffed with Willian also on a pensioner contract too. They will all go on a free a total dead loss like Socritis Mustafi Ozil Ramsey and Sanchez.
I don’t disagree entirely with replacing both Aubameyang and Lacazette but Edouard is not the answer scoring goals in Scotland is far away so different from doing it in the top flight English league Although I’m going back to the eighties Charlie Nicholas scored 52 goals in one season for Celtic it took him four years to reach the sake figure playing for Arsenal and Edouard could be a similar scenario We need another striker for sure sell Lacazette and Nketiah gradually phase out Aubameyang and give Balogun a few chances this season There’s also no guarantee that Marinelli will develop as hoped he’s got great potential but not proven yet
Sorry off topic
Brighton coach seems to have a good system of play.
What a result 👌
Wow Liverpool beaten at home by Brighton and Burnley and at 0-9 Southampton. Teams get tired like Tottenham super pressing under Pochetino. Player burn out happens. Another reason to limit contracts to 2 years and salaries slashed and payment made on performance not guaranteed.
Villas loss may be bad news for Arsenal as after the home loss to Westham Villa will be desperate to atone.
And this isn’t a must win for Arsenal?
MA and the boys shouldn’t make the trip to Villa
this weekend if they aren’t pissed of from the
Wolves debacle and DESPERATE to repay
Grealish and co. for whipping there asses @ the
Emirates earlier this season.
Anything less than 3 points is unacceptable.
Thought you fans also said our defeat will dealt a big blow to confidence,how come it will be booster to Aston villa
We have nothing to gain from this type of conversation at this time of the season. The transfer period is now closed. This is the time for real fans to stand behind the team and support the players. For sure there are a lot of stuff to worry about, but an irate call to a radio show should not be one of them.
Arsenal should sell Elneny Xhaka Luiz Lacazette and also unload Willian if there, are, any takers Bellerin would be no great loss either Arsenal should also look at getting rid of Willock Nelson and Nketiah none of these three are going to make Arsenal into title challengers Mari and Holding should be given a run in Central defence as a partnership too keep Cedric in his favoured position at right back and Tierney on other flank Partey hasn’t impressed yet but place him Smith-Rowe and one other possibly Odergaard in midfield and then a permutation.of Saka Aubameyang and Marinelli or Pepe up front and that’s a start to build on with four new incomings in the summer Lenos ok in goal but that should also be reviewed