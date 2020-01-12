Arsenal urged to replace Lucas Torreira with Premier League star

Arsenal should replace Lucas Torreira with Wilfried Ndidi reckons former Aston Villa ace, Gabby Agbonlahor.

The former England star was speaking to Stadium Astro as cited by the Daily Star recently and he was asked a few questions about Arsenal.

One of his comments on the Gunners was to urge Mikel Arteta to get rid of Lucas Torreira in the summer and replace him with Nigerian international, Wilfried Ndidi.

Ndidi has been at the top of the list of best midfielders in the Premier League since he joined Leicester City.

Surprisingly, several big teams haven’t considered making a move for him and he is set to help the Foxes finish inside the top four this season.

Agbonlahor thinks that Torreira is currently Arsenal’s best option in defensive midfield, but the Uruguayan lacks the leg to help Mikel Arteta’s team get too much better.

He reckons that the Gunners should consider replacing him with Ndidi in the summer as the Nigerian has the legs to play that role better.

He said: “I don’t think he’s the player that’s going to take Arsenal to that next step.

“Arteta will look at him and think he can do a job now.

“But when the summer comes he may be looking for someone with more legs, someone better.

“He’s good for now but I think that’s because Arteta can’t buy any players in January.

“For the players available, I think Torreira’s the best option he’s got.”

Talking about Wilfried Ndidi replacing Torreira, Agbonlahor said:

“Yeah, he would suit, with the way he’s been playing for Leicester, I think he’s got the legs.

“He can move the ball forward and win the ball back.

“But Leicester are doing better than them, so they won’t sell, despite this, he would definitely want a move to Arsenal with their history” Agbonlahor added.