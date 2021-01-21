Arsenal urged to replace Mesut Ozil with talented La Liga youngster

Arsenal has been urged to sign Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard as they close in on getting Mesut Ozil off their wage bill.

Ozil was one of the club’s highest earners, and they had hoped he would carry their creative burden.

Since he signed his last deal at the club, he has been underperforming.

As he closes in on a move to Fenerbahce, the Gunners will have the resources to replace him and Eurosport vodcast’s Justin Cole says the Gunners should move for Odegaard.

The Norwegian started this campaign as one of the key men in Madrid, but he has now lost his place in the first team.

He is eager to leave to get more first-team football, according to Eurosport, and Arsenal has been urged to make a move for him.

Cole reckons that he would make more impact at the Emirates because he has a point to prove, more so than Isco, who has also been linked with a move to the Emirates.

“It would be an amazing signing for Arsenal fans,” said Cole.

“Martin Odegaard will have the right mentality because he has a point to prove. It won’t be like Isco, who is at a different point in his career. This is a young, hungry player who wants to play regularly, and from Arsenal’s standpoint, they are really lacking a creative player.

“Emile Smith Rowe has injected some creativity, but to place the entire burden on his shoulders is a bit too much responsibility at that age.”