Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has given his old club some transfer advice regarding Mesut Ozil.

The ex-Gunner believes now is time to replace the German playmaker, who has, in fairness, looked past his best for some time now.

Mikel Arteta will surely be aware that he needs to improve this struggling squad, and bringing in a top creative player could make sense as a priority for the Spanish tactician, as he currently lacks the calibre of player to really make his style work.

Ozil looked like he could be useful under Arteta after being overlooked by Unai Emery, but it hasn’t really worked out for him so far and Campbell thinks Arsenal should sign Jack Grealish or James Maddison to replace the 31-year-old.

“Arsenal need an all-rounder in midfield, Arsenal need someone in the middle of the pitch who not only can create, he can break the play up, but he’s got legs, we miss that. We’ve been a strong spine for years,” Campbell told the Metro.

“There was talk of should we go for Jack Grealish or James Maddison, these type of guys would improve Arsenal.

“No disrespect to Mesut Ozil, but Ozil is on the wrong side of his Arsenal career with a year left on his contract after this.”

We’d certainly take either of those two at the Emirates Stadium after their fine form in the Premier League, though we’re not sure how realistic these signings would be, particularly in this climate!