Arsenal urged to sell fringe star – ‘I can see it happening’

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to allow Eddie Nketiah to join West Ham United and reinvest the money elsewhere.

The England Under-21 international has played very little minutes this season in comparison to last term, starting less than half the games with the same amount of appearances.

He has remained the club’s second choice striker this term despite pressure coming for Folarin Balogun to be given a chance, although the manager has opted to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the middle on occasion also.

While Nketiah struggles for league goals, minutes and starts in general, I struggle to disagree with Campbell’s stance on the interest.

He states that we have enough cover without the 21 year-old in the squad, and believes that West Ham could land their target if they was to offer around £20 Million, which he would invest in other areas of the team.

“With Martinelli back in the frame as well, West Ham might be a good opportunity for Nketiah to leave whether it be on loan or permanently, and I can see it happening,” he told Football Insider.

“Arteta has to chop and change that squad. There are a couple of tough decisions coming up.

“If you can get £20 Million for Nketiah, that could be put to good use somewhere else in the squad. There is more of a need in other positions so I think it is business that the club might do.”

Has Nketiah done enough this season to warrant regular minutes in the Premier League? Could we not take advantage of West Ham’s need for a striker and allow the youngster to pick up some crucial first-team football?

Patrick