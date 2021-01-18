Arsenal urged to sell fringe star – ‘I can see it happening’

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to allow Eddie Nketiah to join West Ham United and reinvest the money elsewhere.
The England Under-21 international has played very little minutes this season in comparison to last term, starting less than half the games with the same amount of appearances.
He has remained the club’s second choice striker this term despite pressure coming for Folarin Balogun to be given a chance, although the manager has opted to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang through the middle on occasion also.
While Nketiah struggles for league goals, minutes and starts in general, I struggle to disagree with Campbell’s stance on the interest.
He states that we have enough cover without the 21 year-old in the squad, and believes that West Ham could land their target if they was to offer around £20 Million, which he would invest in other areas of the team.
“With Martinelli back in the frame as well, West Ham might be a good opportunity for Nketiah to leave whether it be on loan or permanently, and I can see it happening,” he told Football Insider.
“Arteta has to chop and change that squad. There are a couple of tough decisions coming up.
“If you can get £20 Million for Nketiah, that could be put to good use somewhere else in the squad. There is more of a need in other positions so I think it is business that the club might do.”
Has Nketiah done enough this season to warrant regular minutes in the Premier League? Could we not take advantage of West Ham’s need for a striker and allow the youngster to pick up some crucial first-team football?
Patrick
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Take the money and keep Balagon he is a much better option.
gooner4life,you are on point.
Selling youngsters is the biggest mistake because they still have room for improvement. Rather sell Xhaka, Mustafi, Willian, andSocratis. All those players can generate more than £20mil. You wanna do the same mistake as when Arsenal sold Iwobi to buy Pepe. We also sold Harry Kane and Gnabry, who turned to be big stars
We’d all prefer to sell Mustafi, Willian, and Socratis but nobody’s stupid enough to buy them. Xhaka’s a far better player than you and the likes of you will ever understand. Iwobi’s one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in an Arsenal shirt and as inconsistent as Pepe is, he’s better drunk than Iwobi will ever be. We didn’t sell Kane and as for Gnarby, every club makes mistakes.
Selling iwobi wasn’t a mistake but a very good peace of business..i would sell nketiah since that could convince balogun to stay Ana we could invest that money on other player, like Buendía.
If WHU are serious About offering £20mill for skinny, ineffective Eddie, -though I doubt they can be that daft- we should snap their silly hand off ASAP.
NICE KID, GREAT ATTITUDE BUT THE BOTTOM LINE IS HE AIN’T GOT THE ABILITY WE NEED.