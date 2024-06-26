Arsenal urged to sign a proper goal machine to win the league

He told Football Insider:
“Look at Man City, they needed a striker to win the Champions League. They got one, and they won it.
“I’m not too enlightened with false nines. Man City have got two players for every position.
“I think it’s baffling for Arsenal to think they can go without a number nine – their history is built on strikers.
“You’ve got to have a number nine who can score you 20, 25 goals a year – minimum.
“If you get that, you win the league. They’d have won the league this year.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have scored so many goals without a lethal striker, and it will only get better if we can get our hands on one.
