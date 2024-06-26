Arsenal urged to sign a proper goal machine to win the league

Arsenal has relied on Kai Havertz to score their goals as a false nine for much of his time at the club. The German was initially signed as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, who left their midfield, but he struggled at the start of his tenure at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta experimented with Havertz in various positions, and he eventually found his stride as a false nine, a role he continues to play. Havertz has even benched natural strikers like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, contributing significantly to Arsenal’s goal tally last season. Despite their strong offensive performance, Arsenal failed to win the Premier League, with Manchester City claiming the title thanks to Erling Haaland’s prolific scoring. Pundit Frank McAvennie has urged Arsenal to sign a dedicated striker, believing that acquiring a top-tier forward is the key to their chances of winning the league.

He told Football Insider:

“Look at Man City, they needed a striker to win the Champions League. They got one, and they won it.

“I’m not too enlightened with false nines. Man City have got two players for every position.

“I think it’s baffling for Arsenal to think they can go without a number nine – their history is built on strikers.

“You’ve got to have a number nine who can score you 20, 25 goals a year – minimum.

“If you get that, you win the league. They’d have won the league this year.”

We have scored so many goals without a lethal striker, and it will only get better if we can get our hands on one.

