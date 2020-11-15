Arsenal urged to sign Bergkamp-esque creative talent

Gilberto Silva has told Arsenal to make a move for Jack Grealish, who he believes is similar to former Invincible Dennis Bergkamp.

The Brazilian played alongside Bergkamp for four years during 2002-2006, enjoying that infamous unbeaten season in 03-04, and believes that Grealish could be ‘somebody’ for Arsenal, likening him to his former team-mate.

Jack is currently plying his trade for Aston Villa, and played a key role in his side’s victory over our team in the Premier League at the start of this month, and is currently away on international duty with England.

Despite a strong season in the previous campaign, a move didn’t materialise for the creative talent, despite strong links with a move to Old Trafford, and Silva would like our club to try and bring him to the Emirates instead.

“Grealish, amazing. It seems like he could be a player that Arsenal missed,” he told The Invisible Wall podcast.

“With his ability, he was one of the guys in the middle who can play beautiful football. He controls the ball, assists and can score goals.

“He is slightly different from Dennis Bergkamp, but he could be somebody for the future at Arsenal.”

As much as I rate the talents of Grealish, I’m not sure I can see any similarities with him and our former great, although he still has plenty of time to grow into an even better player than he is, with his best years still ahead of him.

Can you see Silva’s point in comparing him to Bergkamp?

Patrick