Arsenal urged to sign Englishman for the sake of Aubameyang

Adrian Clarke claims that Jack Grealish is exactly the kind of player that Arsenal needs at the moment to unlock the full potential of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have been struggling for goals recently and they did try to sign a creative midfielder in the last transfer window.

Houssem Aouar is one of the players that Arsenal wanted to sign, and the Frenchman would have been a fine creative addition to the team.

However, the Gunners don’t need to look outside the country to sign a player that will help them with creativity, this is because Clarke reckons Grealish can deliver that for them.

The Englishman has added goals and assists to his game and he was in solid form for Aston Villa when they beat Arsenal 3-0 at the weekend.

Clarke thinks that it is ok that Arsenal wants to sign Aouar, however, he doesn’t think that the Frenchman is the same as Grealish and he backs the latter to be the player that can unlock defences for this Arsenal team.

“Gareth Southgate, in my opinion, doesn’t know how good Jack Grealish is,” Clarke told Talksport as quoted by Express Sports.

“He doesn’t realise how talented this boy is. He’s something a bit special.

“He forces defenders to back off, he takes up some great positions, he’s got power, got pace, great vision.

“I thought he was immense in the game against Arsenal and I have to say, looking at it, he is exactly the sort of player that Arsenal need moving forward.

“Someone to carry the ball, someone to create, someone to maybe unlock the potential of an Aubameyang.

“In the window they were trying to get Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar.

“Aouar’s not exactly the same as Jack Grealish but he’s an attack-minded, box-to-box midfielder that I think would have made a difference.

“They still do need that type of player.”