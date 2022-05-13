Arsenal urged to sign former Chelsea star who will want ‘revenge’

Emmanuel Petit has told Arsenal that they should move to sign Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who will be have the idea of ‘revenge’ after not getting a fair chance with Chelsea previously.

The English forward has hit the ground running in Italy after his move last summer, setting the record for most goals in a debut season for the Giallorossi with 24 goals from 49 appearances, but he could well be open to a return to the Premier League.

Tammy left the Blues after finding minutes hard to come by after Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in January 2021, with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner playing ahead of him initially, while they moved to bring in Romelu Lukaku last summer also.

While he didn’t seem to leave on bad terms, Emmanuel Petit claims that he will have unfinished business with the English top division, and claims he is ‘exactly what Arsenal need’ as we look to sign a new striker this summer.

“I really like Tammy Abraham, he is of course still with Roma in Italy. He’s a tall guy, physical, he can run fast, he has improved,” Petit told GentingCasino (via the Metro).

“The way he’s playing with his teammates as well, he’s improved in terms of finishing, this is exactly what Arsenal need.

“He’s a totally different player to Eddie Nketiah and I think they need different options up front and to me, Abraham could be a very good option, especially after what happened at Chelsea.

“If you give him the opportunity to come back to England, especially in London, he will come back with a feeling of revenge.

“In a way, there are some similarities with Romelu Lukaku when he came back from Chelsea, he was looking for revenge.

“In football, I like that kind of thing. It’s important mentally. For his quality as well in front of goal, I think it could be a very good deal.”

Admittedly, I’m a fan of Tammy. He is one of a number of Chelsea youths who never got a fair shot in west London despite showing his worth to their team, and actually finished last season as their club’s top goalscorer despite playing very little football after Christmas.

Tammy definitely knows how to score goals, but he wouldn’t be my first choice. I was open to his signature last summer and I feel like he has definitely improved, but I just feel like there is better strikers who are set to become available in the coming window such as Victor Osimhen and Darwin Nenez.

Where does Abraham rank in your shortlist of strike targets?

Patrick

Learn about your club’s history CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel