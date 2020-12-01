Arsenal urged to sign ‘most creative player’ in England

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in January.

The English midfielder has been amazing since returning to the Premier League last season, and is now amongst the leading contenders to play a starring role for England at the upcoming European Championships next summer.

Piers Morgan has now moved to label him the ‘most creative player in the country’, and urged Arsenal, the club he supports, to splash out on him in the coming window.

“Arsenal should break the bank for JackGrealish in January,” he said on Twitter. “If we don’t get some creative flair into the team, we’re going nowhere – and he’s the most creative player in the country. Offer Villa £100m for him or £50m + Ozil, Mustafi & Xhaka.

“I’m deadly serious.”

Grealish may have other ideas however, having only recently staked his claim to be in the England side, and such a move may well be considered a risk.

If I were Jack, yes the pull of Arsenal would naturally be exciting, but the chance to play a key role for England, and arrive there in top form would be my priority at present.

While I would love to see Grealish arrive and fix all of our problems in and around the team, it wouldn’t be unknown for a player to lose his confidence, or crumble under the pressure and expectations of such a move, and I think the timing would be wrong on the player’s part.

Would Jack consider a move to Arsenal as a risk at this point in the season?

Patrick