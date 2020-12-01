Arsenal urged to sign ‘most creative player’ in England

Piers Morgan has urged Arsenal to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in January.
The English midfielder has been amazing since returning to the Premier League last season, and is now amongst the leading contenders to play a starring role for England at the upcoming European Championships next summer.
Piers Morgan has now moved to label him the ‘most creative player in the country’, and urged Arsenal, the club he supports, to splash out on him in the coming window.
“Arsenal should break the bank for JackGrealish in January,” he said on Twitter. “If we don’t get some creative flair into the team, we’re going nowhere – and he’s the most creative player in the country. Offer Villa £100m for him or £50m + Ozil, Mustafi & Xhaka.
“I’m deadly serious.”
Grealish may have other ideas however, having only recently staked his claim to be in the England side, and such a move may well be considered a risk.
If I were Jack, yes the pull of Arsenal would naturally be exciting, but the chance to play a key role for England, and arrive there in top form would be my priority at present.
While I would love to see Grealish arrive and fix all of our problems in and around the team, it wouldn’t be unknown for a player to lose his confidence, or crumble under the pressure and expectations of such a move, and I think the timing would be wrong on the player’s part.
Would Jack consider a move to Arsenal as a risk at this point in the season?
Patrick
There speaks the Adrian Durham of TV.Perhaps he would care to dip into his deep pockets to assist with recruitment of Grealish or indeed any other player.The trick of buying talented players is to identify them before the become household names and cost a fortune.That logic would not of course carry any credence with “loud mouth” Morgan who invariably speaks before he engages his brain.
I would say ward-prowse. Even before that free kick on the weekend I highly rated him. Consistent performer for years and hard worker like Tierney. He wouldn’t cost the earth. Would cost realistically £30-£40 million. We could reduce the price by offering players such as chambers, kolasinac, xhaka..?
The grealish ship has already sailed. Could of got him two seasons ago for £40 million…. maybe less with players going the other way. He would of jumped at the chance to play for us then. Now…? No chance.
Oh come on, like that’s going to happen!! He gets better and better and could walk into any PL team!!
No way would he leave Villa right now, even though City are supposedly interested, I think he’ll want to see how far this Villa team can go before he departs..
I love Morgan, a passionate Gooner, but if he thinks we could afford Grealish and he would in fact come to us, unless for outrageous wages, he needs his head tested.
Seriously Aston Villa will ask for inflated price. Why would Arsenal want to offer 80m when u can get perhaps at least 2 to 3 great players to Arsenal from overseas elsewhere .
Sure Jack is the most interesting but at such times its not worth it unless he can be bgt ard 40m.
Arsenal already dropped quite a number of unnecessary points.