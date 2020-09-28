Arsenal urged to sign overlooked Tottenham star

Dele Alli has found himself out of favour this season at Tottenham, and Darren Bent said he would love to see him sign for Arsenal.

The former England international played at White Hart Lane during his career, but admits to being an Arsenal fan at heart, and would love to see Alli switch between the North London clubs.

“For players at times, he’s been at Tottenham for a while now, and I think maybe he’s a product of a process where he’s been at Spurs, they’ve got to the Champions League final, but other than that, there’s been a couple of top-four finishes,’ Bent told talkSPORT.

“I think any player comes a point where they need a fresh challenge.

“I think for Dele Alli, Mourinho has come in, they’ve clashed, and I think he’s thinking, ‘I need a new challenge here’.

“I think he deserves that. He’s not going to be happy playing Carabao Cup games because they play Chelsea in the week and if they get beat that’s no more Carabao Cup. So are we saying we won’t see him in the Premier League for weeks and weeks?

“We can’t wait until the FA Cup, so if I’m Dele Alli I’m looking at an option to get out of there.”

Arsenal are believed to be the lookout for a new midfielder, although I’m not sure Alli would fit into the current system we have in place.

We certainly lack a goalscoring threat in midfield, with none of our central midfielders scoring more than one league goal last term, but I still don’t feel as though Alli would be the right fit in the current system, and I’m not sure he is good enough to warrant changing the formation to accommodate him.

Would you take Alli at Arsenal?

Patrick