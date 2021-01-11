Arsenal urged to sign ‘solid presser’ who has it all

Tifo has urged Arsenal to bring Julian Brandt to North London this month, as he brings all the characteristics they need.

The midfielder is believed to be available this month, having fallen down the pecking order at Borussia Dortmund, and our club is believed to be of interest.

Tifo insists that Brandt would be be the ideal signing, claiming that he is consistent in key areas, describing his techniques as ‘excellent’ during his podcast on YouTube.

“The sort of player who can do things that get you off your seat, but also does unflashy things consistently well, driving forwards with the ball at his feet, he can pick intelligent passes at speed, because his technique is excellent.

“And he’s also a solid presser… So while he is genuinely a box office attacker at times, Brandt seems to have the work ethic and tactical discipline to be more than just a luxury player. He could therefore help solve Arsenal’s key issues creatively but without being a defensive passenger.”

It still remains to be seen where Arsenal are looking to strengthen this month following the emergence of Emile Smith Rowe in the number 10 role.

Gabriel Martinelli’s injury could well lead Mikel Arteta to look at bringing in a winger or wide forward, although a player with his energy and work-rate is a rare commodity, but with the likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe struggling to find form, you wouldn’t blame them for looking at options in the transfer market.

Which positions should Arteta make a priority this month? Should Brandt me a no-brainer if he is available?

Patrick