Arsenal urged to sign South American Man City star with uncertain future

Rio Ferdinand has told Arsenal that they should move to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.

The Citizens have already signed a new forward in the shape of Julian Alvarez, who will join the club in the summer when the next transfer window opens, which leaves question marks over some of their current players’ roles in their side.

Gabriel has struggled to command a regular starting role since moving to the Etihad in 2017 from Palmeiras, having to remain as deputy behind Sergio Aguero for much of his time there.

While the Argentine left last summer, Pep Guardiola has opted against promoting Jesus to a regular starting spot however, regularly opting for the likes of Raheem Sterling or others as a false nine in the line-up, and you would have to imagine that the arrival of another attacking player would surely seal the fate of the Brazilian.

With less than 18 months on both his and Raheem Sterling’s contract at present, Fabrizio Romano told Rio Ferdinand that both of their futures need sorting out, while the former Man United defender added that Arsenal should sign Jesus.

“At the moment I’m told there’s no talks for Gabriel Jesus because [Inter] can’t bid for €60 or €50 million so we’re just talking about ideas and rumours,” Fabrizio told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel. “But I’m sure that Gabriel Jesus’s situation, alongside of Raheem Sterling’s situation, is something that needs to be clarified in the coming months for Manchester City. They’re both out of contract in 2023.”.

“For Gabriel Jesus, they need to discuss internally and see what they want to do. Because, with a new striker joining Manchester City in the summer, I’m not sure that the position of Gabriel Jesus will be so clear.”

Rio responded: “If I was Arsenal, I would go and buy Gabriel Jesus.”

It feels like an age since Jesus joined City, which makes it crazy to think he is still only 24 years-old and has much of his best years still ahead of him. The Brazil international is highly rated, but I’m not sure he is the outright goalscorer that we need. I’d be more than happy to see him come in and challenge a proven goalscorer for the central role, but for the fee I struggle to believe that we would have enough left in the budget to bring in a serious alternative also.

Do you think Jesus would be a great addition to our front line? Could he be the striker we have been waiting for?

Patrick