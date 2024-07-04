Arsenal urged to sign their summer target now as he shines at Euro 2024

Ferdi Kadıoğlu is proving why he has been on Arsenal’s shortlist for a long time with some fine performances for Turkey at Euro 2024.
The Fenerbahce star plays as a left-back and left-winger for Turkey and has been superb, showcasing his versatility by also playing as a right-back and in midfield.
The Gunners have found him interesting since last season, but they have yet to make an official approach to sign him.
That could change after watching him at the Euros. Turkish commentator Fatih Doğan has urged Arsenal to make their move for him now and stop wasting time.
Doğan has been impressed with Kadıoğlu’s performance at the Euros and insists he needs to play for a top club like Arsenal.
He told Ajansspor:
“The Arsenal team, which came to follow Ferdi, the best left-back of the tournament, yesterday, should give a report of: Let’s give €50m and buy him immediately.”
Kadıoğlu has been one of the most talked-about Turkish talents. He is made for a bigger club, so we should probably try to add him to our squad.
Several clubs would be following him, so he might not come cheap, but he certainly can do a good job for us.
