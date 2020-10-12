Arsenal urged to sign this ‘fantastic’ Ozil replacement

David Ginola has named the perfect Mesut Ozil replacement in Arsenal target Houssem Aouar.

There was no secret as to the Gunners interest in the Lyon midfielder this summer, before the talent opted to agree to stay with his current club prior to the transfer window closed.

Arsenal then moved to sign Thomas Partey on Deadline Day, triggering his release clause of £45 Million to add some much-needed grit to one of our weakest areas of the field, and a creative spark will most likely be next on the agenda unless some major improvement is shown from within the squad.

Mesut Ozil looks more-than certain to be out of the club before next summer’s transfer window, with the German having been frozen out of the squad in recent months, and his downfall has left a slight gap in our creativity.

Summer target Aouar was tipped to bring that back to the squad, and former Premier League star and French international tips the Lyon star to be just the ticket.

“Being replaced by Aouar would have been a fantastic choice,” Ginola told Sky Sports News (via the Express).

“He’s definitely the type of player that Arsenal fans would love to watch in the middle of the park, that’s for sure.

“If he wants to stay at Lyon, that’s his concern, he’s still a young player.

“To replace Ozil, I think he’s the best choice for Arsenal.”

As much as Aouar would likely have brought creativity to our side, I can’t help but feel that what Partey brings will help us further this season, although both in the same team would be an amazing combination of steel, creativity and dynamism could we land the Frenchman.

Is there anyone in the current Arsenal squad that could step-up and bring that creativity to our midfield? Maybe Saka in a central role or maybe even Emile Smith Rowe?

