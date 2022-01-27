Michael Thomas has urged Arsenal to bring in three players to help us end the season in style, and hopefully secure that all-important top-four finish.

Playing in the Champions League is starting to begin to be a distant memory for our club, and with every chance of securing such a target this season, we simply have to strengthen in order to give us the best chance of finishing in that top-four.

We gave up the chance to return to fourth by failing to beat Burnley at the weekend, highlighting frailties within the squad, and our front-line does have plenty of question marks over it, something that simply has to be rectified before the January window.

Former Arsenal star Thomas insists that we should be looking to strengthen three roles in the team to give us the best shot at

“It was a really frustrating watch and the team lacked the killer instinct in the final third, which ultimately led to the stale 0-0 draw,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Lacazette has to get himself in easy positions to put the ball in the net. He hangs back too much which puts a lot of pressure on the wide men to either score or put the ball exactly in his space. They also add to the squad with a striker, another midfielder and maybe even a winger.

“The Arsenal board MUST fund further big investments to improve this squad. The team have done well up until the halfway mark and now it’s time to give them that extra boost, give the fans the extra boost to carry the baton home and hopefully that’s a top four place come the end of the season.”

It is hard to argue, but one player who could well add to our goal tally is Nicolas Pepe. I know he has had little input so far this term, but he should arrive back from AFCON with a number of minutes under his belt, and for some reason, his best form for our club has always been towards the end of the season anyway.

He could well be just what we need to freshen things up, while Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard could well do with some rest also in order to stop them burning out.

We definitely need two bodies brought in at minimum before the transfer window closes however, especially after the squad players which we have already allowed to leave, and a striker and a central midfielder for me are the two main roles which need strengthening.

What do you think would give us our best shot at earning a place in next season’s Champions League?

Patrick

