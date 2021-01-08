Arsenal urged to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial struggles

Arsenal has been urged by Express Sports to take advantage of Barcelona’s struggles financially to sign some of their players.

The Catalans have been one of the worst-hit teams in Europe this season after the coronavirus pandemic affected the finances of clubs around the continent.

They have one of the biggest wage bills in the world and now that their revenue has been affected by the pandemic, they are looking to offload some of their players.

The report says that Arsenal has been linked with a move for several Barcelona players and now is the best time for them to make their move.

This is because the Catalans will be forced to sell their players for below market value as they look to get some money in urgently.

Barcelona is racing against time to meet Financial Fair Play demands or risk being fined.

To avoid trouble, they have a few months to cut their costs by £90 million, claims the report.

They will have their presidential elections later this month and one of the candidates, Victor Font says that they have to make £72m from selling some of their players before July 1.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele states the Express.