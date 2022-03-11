Piers Morgan has claimed that Arsenal should ‘break the bank’ to sign Thomas Tuchel from Chelsea after the club came under sanctions by the UK Government.

The Blues have a massive cloud of uncertainty over them at present, with news that their budgets have been reduced, their funds ring-fenced, and that they will no longer be allowed to sell tickets or other items for the foreseeable future amidst owner Roman Abramovich’s links to Russia and Vladamir Putin.

With so much attention on the west London club, Piers Morgan has urged his favourite club Arsenal to splash out to bring Thomas Tuchel across London.

Arsenal should break the bank for Thomas Tuchel.

We won’t, but we should. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2022

After being accused of unfairness on the current regime, with Mikel Arteta currently getting the best from his current squad, Piers claimed he preferred to base his thoughts on knowledge as opposed to ‘feelings’, adding (via the Metro): ‘I prefer facts to feelings.

‘Artet has had two years, and this season we’re not in Europe, were knocked out of both domestic cups in January, and are currently 21 points off the league leaders.

‘He also just gave our best striker away [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang]. Tuchel’s a proven world class manager who just won the Champions League.

‘Come back to me when we have a team that is competitive to win the Premier and/or Champions League.’

Piers is known for his controversial comments, and I certainly have mixed feelings on this one. While I respect what Tuchel has done, there is no proof that he is one who can build a team or be that long-term successful manager, nor has he even found a consistent enough note out of his star-studded squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Our lesser-squad could well be just two points behind them should we win the two games in hand on them, which surely highlights that Arteta is able to get more from his players, and he deserved praise for his work.

I’m under no illusions that we would even consider replacing Mikel when he is doing such a fine job, especially when they refused to sack him when strong options were available when we were struggling previously, and I’m really excited to see just how far the Spaniard can take us on a lesser budget than a number of our rivals.

Does anyone believe that Tuchel would get more from the current Arsenal squad than Arteta is at present? Am I wrong in claiming that we have a lesser squad than a number of our rivals, including those both above and below us in the table?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Are Arsenal worthy of a Top Four finish?

