Arsenal urged to target these four soon-to-be free agents

Arsenal will return to the transfer market to strengthen their squad as they continue rebuilding the club.

The Gunners spent their transfer budget on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard the last time.

They could benefit from the free market agency in the next transfer window and several players would be available.

101greatgoals has compiled a list of soon-to-be free agents who they can sign at the end of this season.

The report recommends that they should target moves for the likes of Denis Zakaria, Alessio Romagnoli, Franck Kessie and Andrea Belotti.

All four players are in the last year of their current deal at their clubs and would represent good value for money in the free agency market.

Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach will be a fine addition to the Arsenal squad and because he has been playing with Granit Xhaka in the Swiss national team, he might need less time to adapt at the Emirates.

With the likes of Rob Holding and Calum Chambers struggling, the report urges Arsenal to add Romagnoli to their squad and make him a part of a solid back-three with Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Albert Sambi Lokonga needs time, Thomas Partey is constantly injured and Xhaka loves being suspended. This makes signing Franck Kessie a smart decision as he would increase the quality of Arsenal’s midfield options.

Finally, it urges them to add Belotti to their squad as a replacement for the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette.