Arsenal urged to target these three quality players next month

Arsenal has been in fine form in the last few weeks, but that doesn’t mean they will not look to strengthen their squad next month if they can.
After banishing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first team, the Gunners could easily have struggled.
But they have been in good shape and are scoring more goals than when he was in the team.
Next month offers the club the opportunity to sign more players and a new report has named some they might consider adding to their squad.
Metro Sport says the Gunners should pursue a deal for Dusan Vlahovic, Dejan Kulusevski and Denis Zakaria.
The latter would be a free agent in the summer, while the other two are fine young players in Europe.
Kulusevski might be the easiest to sign as he struggles for game time at Juventus, while Vlahovic has many suitors because of his performances for Fiorentina.
Zakaria would want to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer in the summer, but they could be tempted to cash in on him next month.
Just Arsenal Opinion
These players are impressive individuals and they could add the much-needed quality to the Arsenal squad if they join.
However, the January transfer market is tricky and most top players never change clubs in it.
Sometimes, money can change that, but it remains unclear if Arsenal has the money to lure any of these players next month.
As David Starsky says “Do it, Do it” 👊
Manchester Utd drop 2 point to Saudi FC.
Zakaria would be great considering we will be very light in midfield with Partey and Elneny off to the AFCON shortly. Could even be worse if Maitland-Niles leaves as it’s being rumored.
But I would go for Winaljdum on a short term loan while we sort the squad out in the summer
Zakaria is bang average and injury-prone.
Vlahovic probably out of our reach.
Kulusevski has potential but we have few wingers already in great form. Total wild card this kid.
A Cabral
D Zakaria
B. Kamara
With these three AFFORDABLE additions AFC
be a serious threat for the top 4 and a team
NOBODY would want to play down the stretch.
would be…
Edit, Renato Sanchez @ £25M would be a great piece
of business
Rumor is the agent of Dusan Vlahovic is asking for $200,000 a week. This is over and above whatever the transfer fee is.
If Auba goes that might cover the salary (and that is speculative), but the fee itself might be prohibitive.
I believe Dejan Kulusevski is a winger, and I assume he would replace Pepe. But what do we do with Pepe? We would need to sell him for $30m to cover the outstanding transfer fee debt, but what if we cannot find a buyer?
Maybe Arteta should start teaching Pepe Geordie!!
Finally we have Denis Zakaria. He plays in the Bundesliga, with no experience in the Premier league.
It has taken Partey at least a year to get to grips with the pace of the PL, but he is still not completely atuned to it.
Zakaria would be expected to hit the ground running, he might not be able to do that, but we will need someone who can soon!!!.
All in all this is, in my view, a very specious article.