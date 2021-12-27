Arsenal urged to target these three quality players next month

Arsenal has been in fine form in the last few weeks, but that doesn’t mean they will not look to strengthen their squad next month if they can.

After banishing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first team, the Gunners could easily have struggled.

But they have been in good shape and are scoring more goals than when he was in the team.

Next month offers the club the opportunity to sign more players and a new report has named some they might consider adding to their squad.

Metro Sport says the Gunners should pursue a deal for Dusan Vlahovic, Dejan Kulusevski and Denis Zakaria.

The latter would be a free agent in the summer, while the other two are fine young players in Europe.

Kulusevski might be the easiest to sign as he struggles for game time at Juventus, while Vlahovic has many suitors because of his performances for Fiorentina.

Zakaria would want to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer in the summer, but they could be tempted to cash in on him next month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These players are impressive individuals and they could add the much-needed quality to the Arsenal squad if they join.

However, the January transfer market is tricky and most top players never change clubs in it.

Sometimes, money can change that, but it remains unclear if Arsenal has the money to lure any of these players next month.

