Arsenal urged to try their hand at signing Man United star

Arsenal have been told to try and strike a deal with Manchester United for Donny Van De Beek’s signature.

The Dutch midfielder arrived at Old Trafford with a big reputation, but has found playing time extremely difficult to come by under manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Our side was linked with his signature prior to his move to Old Trafford, and the fact that his partner is no other than Dennis Bergkamp’s daughter, those rumours appear to be staying.

Football London claims that while there should be no reason why Arsenal shouldn’t try to strike a deal to save him from his nightmare in Manchester, they don’t believe that they would be willing to sell, because we are rivals for the European places.

Our form has seen us jump from bottom after three matches, up to joint-fifth alongside the Red Devils, and with another two months until that transfer window opens, we could well find ourselves ahead in the race for that fourth spot if we can continue with our impressive form.

I think United would be mad to allow any decent player to join us, as we are most definitely a rival for them and one which is threatening to finish higher than them at present, so the only realistic reason for them to allowing him to join would be because he either isn’t good enough, or has no interest.

For this reason, I’d much rather us look at alternative options.

Should Arsenal be taking any interest in DVB?

Patrick