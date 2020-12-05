Arsenal urged to use new formation against Spurs this weekend

Martin Keown has urged Arsenal to copy Wolves 4-2-1-3 system that they used against our side last weekend.

Mikel Arteta has been looking at ways to get his side firing of late, with their goal in the loss last weekend their only from open play in six league matches.

The Spaniard has been tinkering with his system in the Europa League, with impressive results, and Keown has urged him to use the latest formation this weekend.

‘Last week against Wolves — who after three years of using a back three have now abandoned that system — Arsenal lost 2-1,’ Keown told his column for the Daily Mail.

‘They came up against an opponent who used, in the shape of Daniel Podence, a deep-lying No 10 with three players in front of him in a 4-2-1-3 formation.

‘Arsenal found that so much of a problem that it looks like Arteta copied that system in their 4-1 defeat of Rapid Vienna on Thursday, playing Alexandre Lacazette in the very same role Podence played.

‘In the opening exchanges Lacazette scored a wonder goal from distance and was feeding willing runners either side of him in Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson, with Eddie Nketiah in front. It made them much more dangerous.

‘I am confident this system would make Arsenal more creative against Premier League opponents too. With three up top and one supporting, that will create more chances for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has found himself starved of service.

‘A change of system could revitalise Aubameyang. He and Lacazette love playing together and the Frenchman being deployed from deep could rejuvenate that partnership.

‘It’s well-known now that Harry Kane drops deep and makes life difficult for opponents. He operates between the defence and midfield, making himself hard to pick up. Lacazette in that deep role could work well.’

The Frenchman relished the role so much that he scored an emphatic opening goal from outside the box, and that confidence boost could also be a big deal going into the derby.

Players should need little in the way of motivation for the North London Derby, but will need more than an influx in passion in order to beat Spurs this season, who are in the form of their lives.

Did the team appear to be set up in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-2-1-3 on Thursday? Would that formation prove problematic for Spurs?

Patrick