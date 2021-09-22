Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon – Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up including wonderkid’s debut

Arsenal will play host to League One side Wimbledon this evening in the third round of the EFL Cup with only two first-team players on the absentee list.

The Gunners will be confident of overcoming their lower league rivals, and will be expected to make a number of changes to the first-team with a tough clash with Tottenham in a few days in mind.

Two players who are not available today are Mo Elneny and Granit Xhaka, due to injury and suspension respectively as confirmed on the club’s official website, but there is no mention of the players who were seen to be struggling towards the end of Saturday’s fixture with Burnley.

All of Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney had to be replaced with issues during the clash at the weekend, while Takehiro Tomiyasu was also seen to be struggling towards the end of the match, and I would be surprised if any of those were unnecessarily risked in midweek.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno
Cedric Chambers Holding Tavares
Patino Maitland-Niles Lokonga
Martinelli Lacazette Nketiah

This team should have more than enough in the locker to get a convincing win over the Dons, even with the 17 year-old debutant in the side who is rated highly, although it remains to be seen if he will get the nod.

Omari Hutchinson, Omar Rekik and Kido Taylor-Hart could also be in contention to pick up minutes in the first-team also.

Which players are you most keen to see pick up minutes this evening?

Patrick

  1. Sean M says:
    September 22, 2021 at 11:14 am

    I’d put a fiver on that lineup being accurate. Maybe Pablo Mari and/or Balogun will sneak in there.

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    September 22, 2021 at 11:17 am

    Balogun and Mari might be unhappy if they don’t play as the starters, since they have longer commitments than the ones with expiring contracts

    Reply
  3. A J says:
    September 22, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Centre back pairing will be interesting.

    Wimbledon employ the long throw whilst bringing their centre backs up (for said throws).

    One of their centre backs (Nightingale) has already scored 4 in 8.

    Leno could be tested here – they will look for set pieces.

    Let’s not be sloppy.

    But yes, expect a comfortable win.

    Reply
  4. NY_Gunner says:
    September 22, 2021 at 11:46 am

    “The Gunners will be confident of overcoming their lower league rivals”… Going into any situation with that mentality, leaves you open for defeat. In reality, it’s 11 professionals against 11 professionals, who both are out to do their best to win… Arteta just has to put out his best side and give em the right tactics in hopes overcoming our opponents. Simple as…

    Reply
  5. gunnerforlife says:
    September 22, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Lenno
    Soares Holding Mari Tavares
    AMN ASL
    Martinelli Patino Balogun
    Laca

    Reply
  6. Davi says:
    September 22, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Hope sambi is rested for this game. Would expect elneny to be in there to look after Patino

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      September 22, 2021 at 12:55 pm

      Elneny is injured.

      Reply

