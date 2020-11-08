Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Aston Villa Build-up & Predicted Score for Martinez’s return

Arsenal will welcome former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez back to the Emirates this evening with his new side Aston Villa.

The Argentine started the season in top form, but having shipped seven goals in his last two matches, will we worried about the threat that our club possesses in attack.

Our club comes into the match having won four of their last five matches in all competitions, and on the back of a 4-1 win in midweek, although the team will likely look very different from the Europa League clash.

Before Villa’s last two matches, they did have big wins over Leicester City and Liverpool however, but for whatever reason, they have gone onto to lose their next matches.

Martinez will no doubt be keen to show his former employers that they were wrong to allow him to leave the club this summer, but regardless of how hard he wants to win, I struggle to see Villa from stopping us this evening.

Our team seems to be playing extremely well of late, in all areas of the field, and I dare say that I expect Arsenal to control the match from the offset.

There will be no allowances made for Martinez today, and I expect us to win comfortably, and will be going for a 3-0 win. Aubameyang should be able to add to his penalty last week by getting a confidence boost, and I expect other players to chip in too.

Will our player’s struggle to play against their former teammate? What are your early predictions for the clash?

Patrick

7 Comments

  1. Dan kit says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Is Martinez playing tonight ?
    Never would have known if hadn’t read this article .

    Reply
    1. Val says:
      November 8, 2020 at 6:02 pm

      🤣🤣

      Reply
  2. Sue says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Unchanged from Old Trafford.. COYG

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      November 8, 2020 at 6:18 pm

      👍

      Reply
  3. Declan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Team is out
    Partey and Elneny. Gabriel and aHolding .

    Reply
  4. Kedar says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Predictable 3-4-3
    Come on guys…
    Need victory..

    Reply
  5. Declan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    Disappointed that Willock is not even on the bench

    Reply

