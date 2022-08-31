Arsenal v Aston Villa Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this evening as we look to continue our 100% record so far this term.

The Gunners have already put Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth and Fulham to the sword so far this season, with the latter seeing us overturn a 1-0 deficit to clinch all three points despite some forced changes to our side.

We were forced to play without both Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko at the weekend, and unfortunately neither is expected to be returning to the team today according to manager Mikel Arteta.

During yesterday’s pre-match press conference, he was asked about the pair’s possible involvement, to which he told Arsenal Media: “I don’t think so. We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas, to see the length but I don’t think they will be available. It is a similar area [to the one that kept Partey out last season], but hopefully not as bad.”

It was also reported yesterday that Mo Elneny will also miss the coming weeks or months depending on the results of his scan, as reported by The Athletic originally, but the boss wasn’t asked to comment on his injury, which will likely mean Sambi Lokonga will make his first start of the season.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Jesus Martinelli

As much as I want to see Emile Smith Rowe in action, I feel like both Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have been too important for us thus far, and unless either is deemed to be in need of a rest, I don’t expect ESR to come in today.

Tomiyasu is another who could come into the side, either in place of one of White or Saliba or possibly even ahead of Lokonga, which could see us play five at the back depending on the manager’s thinking.

Do you think any of our regular starting eleven could be rested this evening? Who do you most want to see come into the side tonight?

Patrick

Mikel Arteta talks about Odegaard, Nketiah and bloody injuries ahead of Aston Villa game.

