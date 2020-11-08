Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Aston Villa Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with four missing

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa this evening with a near-full strength set of options, with the same four players missing from Thursday.

We took on Molde without the three long-term absentees of Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli, while Reiss Nelson joined them on the sidelines.

The English winger was in line to start in the Europa League, but for a knock that he picked up in training, but Arsenal’s official website states that he should be back in full training as early as next week.

Calum Chambers continues to work on building match fitness after 11 months out, with his last fixture coming against Chelsea in Arteta’s first official match.

Pablo Mari has not had an easy route back from his injury, having been expected to be ready in September initially, but they the latest is that he should be back in full training after the international break.

The Brazilian remains the same, with his return not expected before the end of 2021, but the hope is that he will be back in full training in December.

Predicted XI:

Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Ceballos Partey Saka
Willian Lacazette Aubz

While it would be easier to predict the line-up should we be sticking with the back three, I feel like the manager will see Aston Villa’s struggling form of late as an advantage to field the 4-3-3 again, and both Ceballos and Saka either side of Partey should give plenty of forward thinking.

As much as I would personally start Joe Willock instead of Ceballos, I don’t believe Arteta will be rewarding his Thursday night form with a starting role, although he should be in contention for minutes.

Who would you be starting this evening? Will Arteta go with three at the back again?

Patrick

  1. kingandroidx says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    Leno
    Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney
    Bel, Eleneny, Partey, Saka
    Willian, Laca, Auba

  2. Arsha says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    Leno
    Holding, Gabriel, Tierney
    Bel, Eleneny, Partey, Saka
    Willian, Laca, Auba

    I will go with this team.

  3. PJ-SA says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Spuds won again FFS

  4. RW1 says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    I would like to see a different attacking formation … This one hasn’t work e once for us … I
    The problem is we don’t have what all the other teams have which is a forward or AM who runs at defenses through the middle …. Leicester have a couple of such players lpool have sane city have de Bruyne Spurs have son villa have grealish man utd have Fernandes …. Lacazette is simply,y not skillful enough and he is more a hold up player … Aube is not skillful enough either … So would like to see Willian try there as he has lost pace on the wing but has skills and sees the game better … Put Pepe or saka on the wing
    So
    Bellerin holding Gabriel tiernay
    Ceballos partey elneny
    Willian
    Aube saka/Pepe

  5. Vinod says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    At present 3-4-3 is working well no need to change it, if we are in a comfortable position we may try 4-3-3 towards the end of the game.

    Leno
    Holding Luiz Gabriel
    Bellerin Elneny Partey Tierney
    Willian Auba Saka

  6. Val says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    My line up is this

    Leno
    Bellerin – Holding – Gabriel – Tierney

    ——–Elneny – Partey – Saka———

    —–Willian – Lacazette – Auba——

    With this line up we can play in the 4-3-3 when we’re in possession and 3-4-3 in defensive transition.

    Plus it would be harsh on the players such as Elneny if he were to drop to the bench after his display at Manure last weekend.

    I would like to see Willock on the bench, I think he deserves it after his last 2 outings in the UEL.

    3-0 win for me today

  7. Mohsan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:43 pm

    Should stick with what we played at old Trafford bec that was our best game. Maybe put in Pepe for Willian to provide us with more space as normally opposition double up on Pepe so it creates more space for others. We are well equipped and in form to win this comfortably. Let’s go Arsenal 👊

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      November 8, 2020 at 4:55 pm

      The game will be over by half time. 2nd half will be only to complete the fixture.

  8. Highbury Hero says:
    November 8, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Leno
    Luiz. Gabriel
    Bellerin. Tierney
    Partey
    Xhaka. AMN
    Willian
    Lacazette. Aubameyang

  9. Declan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Elneny must be a double pivot with Partey in midfield. As long as they play I’m not really fussed with formations and as long as Saka, Aubamayang, Gabriel and Tierney play I’m not bothered who else plays. Would like to see Willock feature though.

  10. Declan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    What a goal Jesus just scored!

    Reply
      November 8, 2020 at 5:05 pm

      was a great goal, i enjoyed that, shame i have to drive to gatwick in an hour to pick up my Daughter and miss the arsenal game.

      Its not the same on the radio 🙁

      1. Sue says:
        November 8, 2020 at 5:09 pm

        I couldn’t imagine listening to a game on the radio!! MOTD for you later then, Val….

        1. Val says:
          November 8, 2020 at 5:13 pm

          yea, he flight was cancelled ( she would have landed last night ).
          Hopefully i get back in time for MOTD otherwise the plan was to watch the extended highlights or full game on Arsenal player tomorrow if its up.

          1. Sue says:
            November 8, 2020 at 5:22 pm

            Typical! Well at least you gave options. Now all we need is a good game, with all 3 points!

            KDB 😱😱😱

            1. Sue says:
              November 8, 2020 at 5:30 pm

              *have!!!

  11. Sue says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    Like your line up, Patrick.. but surely mighty Mo will play!!

    The women lost 1-0 😳 Hasn’t been many goals scored today… let’s hope we bang in a few! COYG (& come on City!)

  12. Top Gunner says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Willian is the weakest link in this line-up

    Reply
      November 8, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Top Troller, good to see your token arsenal slagging comment, keep it up chief 👌

  13. Declan says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:12 pm

    Yes Val, superb technique. Unfortunately our game is only on pay per view, which I have shelled out for, again! Don’t have a go, I love my team.

    1. Val says:
      November 8, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      well i was going to pay for it if i was able to sit and watch it.

      I’m sure its on Radio 5 live.

      Just dont be on the motorway when we’re playing, i get rather animated listening to it :p

  14. Asou says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:14 pm

    Guys relax arteta knows the best

  15. S says:
    November 8, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    If grealish & Barkley start for Villa, they’ll do worse than a 7-2 on us. When they can do that to a van dijk I worry for mustafi and David luiz

    1. Defund The Media says:
      November 8, 2020 at 5:31 pm

      ‘If grealish & Barkley start for Villa, they’ll do worse than a 7-2 on us’ based on what exactly? The fact we have the best defensive record in the league? The fact that they have scored 7 goals in a match once in the premier league? Why arent they scoring 7+ goals everytime those two start then?

    2. Sue says:
      November 8, 2020 at 5:34 pm

      Oh come on, S!! As much as I loved that game, it was rather freakish…whatever could go wrong, did go wrong!!
      We won’t see Mustafi and surely shouldn’t Mings and co be worried about our attackers?!

    3. Val says:
      November 8, 2020 at 5:35 pm

      For starters we dont play with a high line so we shouldnt be picked off the same way pool were.

      Also i think it was 4 of their goals were defected and left the keeper totally wrong footed and Adrian is a poor keeper by any standards.

