Arsenal v Aston Villa Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with four missing

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa this evening with a near-full strength set of options, with the same four players missing from Thursday.
We took on Molde without the three long-term absentees of Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli, while Reiss Nelson joined them on the sidelines.
The English winger was in line to start in the Europa League, but for a knock that he picked up in training, but Arsenal’s official website states that he should be back in full training as early as next week.
Calum Chambers continues to work on building match fitness after 11 months out, with his last fixture coming against Chelsea in Arteta’s first official match.
Pablo Mari has not had an easy route back from his injury, having been expected to be ready in September initially, but they the latest is that he should be back in full training after the international break.
The Brazilian remains the same, with his return not expected before the end of 2021, but the hope is that he will be back in full training in December.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Ceballos Partey Saka
Willian Lacazette Aubz
While it would be easier to predict the line-up should we be sticking with the back three, I feel like the manager will see Aston Villa’s struggling form of late as an advantage to field the 4-3-3 again, and both Ceballos and Saka either side of Partey should give plenty of forward thinking.
As much as I would personally start Joe Willock instead of Ceballos, I don’t believe Arteta will be rewarding his Thursday night form with a starting role, although he should be in contention for minutes.
Who would you be starting this evening? Will Arteta go with three at the back again?
Patrick
At present 3-4-3 is working well no need to change it, if we are in a comfortable position we may try 4-3-3 towards the end of the game.
Leno
Holding Luiz Gabriel
Bellerin Elneny Partey Tierney
Willian Auba Saka
My line up is this
Leno
Bellerin – Holding – Gabriel – Tierney
——–Elneny – Partey – Saka———
—–Willian – Lacazette – Auba——
With this line up we can play in the 4-3-3 when we’re in possession and 3-4-3 in defensive transition.
Plus it would be harsh on the players such as Elneny if he were to drop to the bench after his display at Manure last weekend.
I would like to see Willock on the bench, I think he deserves it after his last 2 outings in the UEL.
3-0 win for me today
Should stick with what we played at old Trafford bec that was our best game. Maybe put in Pepe for Willian to provide us with more space as normally opposition double up on Pepe so it creates more space for others. We are well equipped and in form to win this comfortably. Let’s go Arsenal 👊
The game will be over by half time. 2nd half will be only to complete the fixture.
Leno
Luiz. Gabriel
Bellerin. Tierney
Partey
Xhaka. AMN
Willian
Lacazette. Aubameyang
Elneny must be a double pivot with Partey in midfield. As long as they play I’m not really fussed with formations and as long as Saka, Aubamayang, Gabriel and Tierney play I’m not bothered who else plays. Would like to see Willock feature though.
What a goal Jesus just scored!
was a great goal, i enjoyed that, shame i have to drive to gatwick in an hour to pick up my Daughter and miss the arsenal game.
Its not the same on the radio 🙁
I couldn’t imagine listening to a game on the radio!! MOTD for you later then, Val….
yea, he flight was cancelled ( she would have landed last night ).
Hopefully i get back in time for MOTD otherwise the plan was to watch the extended highlights or full game on Arsenal player tomorrow if its up.
Typical! Well at least you gave options. Now all we need is a good game, with all 3 points!
KDB 😱😱😱
*have!!!
Like your line up, Patrick.. but surely mighty Mo will play!!
The women lost 1-0 😳 Hasn’t been many goals scored today… let’s hope we bang in a few! COYG (& come on City!)
Willian is the weakest link in this line-up
Top Troller, good to see your token arsenal slagging comment, keep it up chief 👌
Yes Val, superb technique. Unfortunately our game is only on pay per view, which I have shelled out for, again! Don’t have a go, I love my team.
well i was going to pay for it if i was able to sit and watch it.
I’m sure its on Radio 5 live.
Just dont be on the motorway when we’re playing, i get rather animated listening to it :p
Guys relax arteta knows the best
If grealish & Barkley start for Villa, they’ll do worse than a 7-2 on us. When they can do that to a van dijk I worry for mustafi and David luiz
‘If grealish & Barkley start for Villa, they’ll do worse than a 7-2 on us’ based on what exactly? The fact we have the best defensive record in the league? The fact that they have scored 7 goals in a match once in the premier league? Why arent they scoring 7+ goals everytime those two start then?
Oh come on, S!! As much as I loved that game, it was rather freakish…whatever could go wrong, did go wrong!!
We won’t see Mustafi and surely shouldn’t Mings and co be worried about our attackers?!
For starters we dont play with a high line so we shouldnt be picked off the same way pool were.
Also i think it was 4 of their goals were defected and left the keeper totally wrong footed and Adrian is a poor keeper by any standards.