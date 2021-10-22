Arsenal v Aston Villa – Form analysis and build-up to Friday Night Football clash

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa this evening, with neither side arriving in top form.

The Gunners have suffered consecutive draws against Brighton and Crystal Palace so far in October, but had appeared to be coming into top gear prior to that when earning three league wins in a row.

Two of those came against potential relegation candidates however, and came in the shape of narrow 1-0 victories, while the other was a dominant 3-1 win in the North London Derby against Spurs, which had given us hope that things were about to pop.

Unfortunately, we have since come back down to earth by our most recent performances, with both Brighton and Palace arguably more deserving of the win than we were.

Aston Villa come into this with even worse form, enduring two consecutive losses of late, with their most recent being extremely painful having taken a 2-0 lead over Wolves with just over 20 minutes remaining on the clock, to then suffer three goals from the 80th minute onwards to leave empty-handed.

While it is easy to say that Villa have the worst form considering they lost both of their last two, their performances in both of those outings shouldn’t be underestimated, and our side will definitely need to

I’m sure Arteta is fully aware that his side will find a win by playing as they did on Monday, while today’s away side will believe that they have every chance of coming to the Emirates and getting a win after seeing our side struggle of late.

Patrick