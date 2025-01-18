Arsenal v Aston Villa – Match Preview and Predicted Score

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa this evening as we search for our second win in three days. Arsenal head into this fixture having returned to winning ways in midweek, thanks to a 2–1 victory over Tottenham. Likewise, our opponents come off the back of a win themselves, setting the stage for what is sure to be an entertaining encounter. From our perspective, anything less than a win would be catastrophic as we strive to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table. Liverpool, speaking of whom, will play just before us today, so it will be interesting to see how we handle the pressure of playing after them. Arsenal will undoubtedly be buoyed by the fact that we’ve already beaten Villa this season, but we should be under no illusions—they will be tough to beat today.

Mikel Arteta was not keen to give too much away in his pre-match press conference, but he confirmed that decisions would need to be made in conjunction with the medical staff regarding some players’ availability. Rumours are circulating that Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Riccardo Calafiori participated in first-team training yesterday. Hopefully, at least one of those players will return to the side. That said, Arteta also confirmed that neither of the long-term absentees is close to making a comeback, which might dash hopes of seeing Tomiyasu or Ben White in the matchday squad.

Until then, we can start making assumptions about how the Spaniard will set up the squad. For my predicted line-up, I believe Arteta will largely stick with the team that beat Spurs in midweek, with one minor change. This adjustment will come on the right wing, where Raheem Sterling will make way for Gabriel Martinelli. Here’s the predicted line-up in full:

David Raya

Jurrien Timber

William Saliba

Gabriel Magalhães

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard (c)

Leandro Trossard

Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli

Aston Villa boasts several players capable of troubling even the league’s strongest sides. However, I believe Morgan Rogers will pose the greatest threat. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, he was nearly unplayable at times, thanks to his direct ball-carrying and movement. In fact, he could have contributed to goals against us had it not been for his lack of end product on the day. Heading into tonight’s game, he is their most in-form player, with three goals and two assists in his last five games. Limiting his opportunities will be crucial, as he plays a pivotal role in Villa’s attacking play.

This will undoubtedly be a tougher game than the midweek clash. Tottenham, as poor as they were, still managed to cause us some problems, so containing and overcoming Villa will be even more difficult. I think the winner of this game will do so by the narrowest of margins, and I’m optimistic it will swing in our favour. For this reason, I’m predicting a 1–0 win to the Arsenal.

Score predictions in the comments, Gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH