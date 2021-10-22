Arsenal v Aston Villa – Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to Aston Villa at the Emirates this evening, but we have some question marks over the fitness of some of our players.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted on Thursday morning that wonderkid Bukayo Saka hadn’t trained with the squad following his malicious foul by James Macarthur on Monday evening, but he has since been spotted in training.
The manager did state that one or two others were also struggling following that physical battle with Crystal Palace, but didn’t name them by name, leaving us out of the loop on those, while we are already aware that Granit Xhaka remains out for the long-term, and is still well over a month away from a return.
Predicted Arsenal XI to take on Villa:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Smith Rowe Partey Odegaard
Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang
I feel like the Frenchman has done enough to convince Arteta that he is worthy of a start this evening, and Saka’s issues could well allow him to return without changing too much within dynamics of the team, although I would much prefer to see Bukayo on the right ahead of Pepe personally.
Auba should have no issue with giving up the central role to return to the wing where he has scored the majority of his Arsenal goals, and judging by Laca’s showing on Monday, he will be working hard as he looks to cement his place in Arteta’s first-team plans.
Do you think the manager could name an unchanged XI tonight if Saka does prove ready to start?
Patrick
I predict we’ll play with two DMs
Agree with GOI
I would LIKE to see
Ramsdale
Tomi White Gabriel TAVARES
Partey Lokonga/AMN
Ode
Saka Laka ESR
Early sub Martinelli
Not one freeloader there – they will all put in a shift
If Saka out Pepe/Martinelli in
But I expect to see Tierney and Auba selected – both of whom are being given an indefinite amount of time by our “I judge on recent form and training performance” manager” to regain form they haven’t had all season, at the expense of Tavares, Laca and Martinelli. Not sure what more these guys have to do to start a game!
Ramsadle
Tomi white Gabriel Tavares
Partey. Lokonga
Saka. ESR. Martinelli
Auba
I would glad see Martinelli in for Pepe, Pepe caused a lot of issues for Tomiyasu,
Also would love Tavares in.
Tomiyasu-white-Gabriel-Tierney
Smith-Rowe-Partey-Lokonga/Tavares
Saka-Lacazette-Aubameyang
Gladly *
Not instead of Pepe all you calling him last season even though he got 16 goals and umpteen assists, he is way better than Saka who seems to jump ahead of everyone, he’s flat footed and spends most of his time on the floor perhaps he will be out for a few weeks and Lacazette may start, as he’s one of our strongest physicle players