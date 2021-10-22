Arsenal v Aston Villa – Three players to watch out for & predicted away line-up

Aston Villa will make the trip to London this evening to take on Arsenal, with the two clubs knowing all-too well of each other.

The Villains lost their star Jack Grealish over the summer, but replaced him with a wealth of talent, although none of those talents have found the consistency for their new side just yet.

While Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings were brought in to replace the now-Man City star, only the latter has taken the move in his stride so far.

The former Liverpool and Southampton goalscorer has proved to be amongst the most clinical in the division in recent season, scoring 46 PL goals in just 100 appearances for the Saints, and we will most definitely need to limit his opportunities in and around the box.

John McGinn has always appeared to be somewhat of an unsung hero in the middle of the park, one I rate as their overall best player in the side, and most important. The Scotland international is regularly the one snuffing out the tackle, as well as being the main outlet for key passes, and I’m sure I don’t need to remind you of his keen eye for goal also.

While Tyrone Mings and Emi Martinez will no doubt make life difficult for our strikers, it is at the other end of the pitch where we will have our hands more full I feel.

We already named Ings as one to look out for, but his strike-partner in Ollie Watkins is also a thoroughly impressive forward with an array of skills, and it would be no shock if he found himself at a bigger club in the near future.

Watkins will need to have been given special attention in the build-up to today’s clash, and he could well have heard rumours of interest in his signature from our club, which could have him giving his all this evening.

Predicted Villa XI:

Martinez

Konsa Tuanzebe Mings

Cash McGinn Luiz Targett

Buendia

Ings Watkins