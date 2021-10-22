Arsenal v Aston Villa – Will Martinez haunt us for third game in a row?

Will Martinez get his third clean sheet against us?

After our draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night, we take to the pitch only four days later, where we face an Aston Villa side who are looking to bounce back from their last minute 3-2 loss to Wolves last weekend.

This fixture will see 12th place in the league against 13th with only one point between the two sides. A win for Arsenal will see us move to 14 points but a win for Villa will take them above us.

If you look at the last five games of both sides, Villa has lost three and won two while Arsenal look a little better with two draws and three wins. All in all both sides need a win to continue climbing up the table, but I think it is safe to say that we will not see the same Villa side that we did last season as to me they do not look as strong, but then again you never know what Arsenal side is going to turn up.

Last season when we played Villa they did the double over us and in goal for Villa was our ex player Emiliano Martinez whom while between the sticks for Villa against us kept two clean sheets and saw his side score four goals.

But I think we can say that Martinez has since settled a bit more into his new team and is more prone to letting goals in this season, it seems, after starting his Villa career so brightly. And I do believe if Arsenal have their scoring boots on then they will finally be able to get past the Argentine.

I also believe it could be the battle of the keepers on the day and I can honestly say although he too can concede, I feel more confident if Ramsdale is between the sticks. But like I said anything can happen when Arsenal take to the field so it will be interesting to see how the game pans out.

But one thing is for sure – three points for us is a MUST!

So, let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself this season and that we can be the side who do the double over a Villa side who has changed a little bit since, although I am sure Martinez will thrive and want to keep a third successive clean sheet against us.

The good news is that his side are without one key player who was on the team sheet in both games last season, Jack Grealish.

Whether that will make a difference remains to be seen and if the Arsenal team who played Palace turn up we could be in trouble, but if the team who played Spurs turn up it will be a great start to the weekend!

What do you think Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_