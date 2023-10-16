Arsenal v Aston Villa Women Match Review – An emotional first win of the season after nervous 90 minutes

Match Report for Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa

On Sunday afternoon Arsenal Women faced off against Aston Villa in a thrilling come back for our Gunners that saw us go down 1-0 to only come back and score two goal in extra time to walk away winners for the first time this season. A much-needed win from our Gooner Women and hopefully the kick start to our season.

The game started off a bit sloppy, Arsenal Women coming out with a lot of energy but couldn’t seem to get through the Villa defence. After a really positive 20 minutes, we looked to have switched off, conceding a corner that lead to Villa’s Mayumi Pacheco, somehow becoming completely free in the box and heading the ball into the back of Manuela Zinsberger’s net. Some poor defending from our Arsenal Women that saw Villa get an early goal, putting us off kilter and on the back foot.

Unlucky to go behind after such a positive start, and a half that saw Arsenal Women have majority of the ball. Although conceding early, we had a good first half full of energy and the minute the goal went in, it looked like the team switched back on. Creating chance after chance but couldn’t seem to break through the Villa defence.

In the second half, it was more of the same, our Women dominating play and creating chance after chance. Villa set up in a low block and for 90 minutes of the game stayed strong in their structure, making it almost impossible to get through. With shots being denied by the post and the crossbar on many occasions, it just didn’t seem to be our day.

Jonas Eidevall looked to his bench around the hour mark and brought on some fresh legs to hopefully get our Arsenal Women back in front. Cloe Lacasse coming on and making a huge difference down the wing, creating space and chances for her teammates to get onto. 12 minutes were added to extra time after a lot of injuries throughout the game and Arsenal Women looked to give everything they had and in the 2nd minute of extra time, their hard work paid off.

The just subbed on Victoria Pelova won the ball back in the midfield and pushed forward, beating the Villa defender and passing the ball through to the feet of Katie McCabe, who fired a rocket into the back of the Villa net from an almost impossible position, putting Arsenal back on level terms with 10 minutes of extra time to go.

Only two minutes later and Arsenal Women managed what seemed impossible, after a quick thinking pass for the returning Beth Mead, the ball fell at the feet of Alessia Russo who fired the ball into the bottom right-hand corner of the net, beating the Villa keeper and scoring her first goal for Arsenal in the WSL.

A night full of mixed emotions, but finally walking away with three points. A kick start to the season, that will hopefully get us going.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners?

Daisy Mae

