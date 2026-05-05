Arsenal v Atletico Madrid: Predicted Line up and Score Prediction

Arsenal welcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates Stadium for the decisive second leg of their Champions League semi final, with the tie perfectly poised at 1-1 following last week’s clash in Spain.

After a disciplined and mature performance away from home, Mikel Arteta’s side now have the advantage of playing in front of their own supporters, knowing that a strong display could send them to a first Champions League final.

Predicted Arsenal line up

Arteta made a few changes at the weekend, when the Gunners beat Fulham 3-0 at the Emirates, but with everything on the line here, this is expected to be close to his strongest available XI.

In goal, David Raya is set to continue as Arsenal’s number one in Europe.

Across the back line, Ben White should return at right back, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes forming their usual central defensive partnership. On the left, Piero Hincapie could be preferred for his ability to help control possession, although there is also an option to go more defensively solid depending on the approach.

Midfield is where selection becomes particularly interesting. Declan Rice is expected to anchor the midfield, providing both protection and drive. Alongside him, Martin Odegaard (who is expected to be fit) will look to dictate play, while the third midfield spot will most likely go to Martin Zubimendi, even though Myles Lewis-Skelly put on a stellar display against Fulham.

In attack, Bukayo Saka should start on the right but that will depend on fitness as he was withdrawn at half-time against Fulham, with Gabriel Martinelli providing pace and directness on the left. Through the middle, Viktor Gyokeres will most likely lead the line, offering movement and link up play against Atletico’s compact defence.

Tactical approach will be key

The challenge against Atletico Madrid is always as much mental as it is tactical. Diego Simeone’s side are experts at slowing the game down, breaking rhythm and capitalising on mistakes.

Arsenal will need to move the ball quickly and remain patient, avoiding frustration if chances do not come early. Full backs could play a crucial role in stretching the pitch, while set pieces may also become a key factor in such a tightly contested tie.

Defensively, concentration will be vital. Atletico do not need many opportunities to score, and one lapse could change the entire dynamic of the match.

This feels like a game that could be decided by fine margins. Atletico are unlikely to open up, which means Arsenal must find the right balance between attacking intent and defensive security.

With the Emirates behind them and confidence building, Arsenal may just have enough to edge it.

A narrow 2-1 victory for the Gunners seems a realistic outcome, which would be enough to see them through to the final.

Do you agree with the predicted line up, and can Arsenal get the job done against Atletico Madrid?

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