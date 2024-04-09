Arsenal substitutes save them from another Bayern Munich defeat

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates this evening, leaving the quarter-final finely balanced.
Arsenal went into this game full of confidence, as they had been one of the best clubs in Europe in 2024. It did not take long for them to threaten Bayern.
Gabriel Martinelli nearly opened the scoring inside the opening seven minutes, but he shot just wide after receiving a fine pass.
Arsenal sent a message with that attempt, but Bayern did not get the message, and five minutes later, the Gunners opened the scoring through Bukayo Saka after a superb assist from Ben White.
White nearly turned scorer minutes later when played through, but Manuel Neuer saved well.
Two minutes after that miss, Arsenal were made to pay as Leon Goretzka set up former Gunner Serge Gnabry, who scored the equaliser.
Neuer was then forced into a stunning save by Jakub Kiwior as Arsenal battled to get back in front. The Polish defender had another chance saved again by Neuer.
The always-perfect William Saliba then tripped Leroy Sane after the tricky winger went on a mazy run, and Bayern were awarded a penalty that Harry Kane converted to give them the lead in an action-filled half.
Mikel Arteta swapped Kiwior for Oleksandr Zinchenko immediately after the break, and Declan Rice was Arsenal’s first player to come close to scoring in the second half, but he missed the target.
Gnabry then threatened Arsenal with an ambitious shot, but it was wide as Arteta subbed on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus for Martinelli and Jorginho.
Arsenal was beginning to run out of ideas and time to unlock the Bayern defence, but Jesus changed that with some lovely footwork in the Bayern area and set up fellow substitute Trossard to score the equaliser with at least 14 minutes left.
Arsenal were on top for some minutes after their goal, and Bayern also had their chance to dominate possession, but no team came close to scoring before Arteta subbed on Thomas Partey for Kai Havertz.
Bayern would then come the closest to scoring the winning goal as Kingsley Coman somehow hit the post from just a few yards out, and it was a huge let-off for Arsenal.
Partey then sent a stunning through ball for Saka to chase. He dribbled past Neuer, who made contact with the attacker for what should have been a stonewall penalty. Surprisingly, the referee did not give it, and VAR did not overturn his decision for what would become the last significant action of the game.
That decision will be debated for a long time, but Arsenal will now have to win in Germany to progress to the semi-final.
If we will play with that bag of nerves in Germany, it would be better to push for a penalty shootout
@yea Gai, I think this game suits GJesus than KHavertz, I also feel Pathey’s ability in tight space and long range passes could help in second leg.
There is a chance for Arsenal at Alliance Arena because Arteta would be much more ready, now that he knows Bayern better. It’s all to play for.
Trossard should play ahead of Matinelli except Matinelli picks form.
Yes. Hopefully Arteta will prepare his main players better for the next meeting, because Arsenal would likely get suffocated by the atmosphere at Allianz Arena and lose the ball possession
I think the Boys have gone past been intimidated by big teams fans. They played in Anfield and Ethihad this season without losing but came out with a draw. The second leg is very much winnable.
Bayern played the game smartly and prevented us from getting into our rhythm. Our lack of experience clearly shows. Both teams are unfamiliar with one another but BM has got the advantage of experience.
So a draw is definitely a good thing as we should now know how BM plays and the expectations in the return leg. Bring on the second leg!
Every UCL match we just turn into a bunch of nervous wrecks. If we keep out composure we could’ve gotten past Porto much easier, and could have an advantage in this first leg. 2-3 players making a mistake for the first goal, and same for the 2nd. Lots of sloppy passing too. Partey, this is why he cant start these final matches of the season. So many clumsy giveaways. I just don’t trust him. I thought our attackers did fine, and Jesus looked fantastic coming on and Leo’s finishing is deadly. Martinelli doesn’t look up to speed yet. Decision to make on the weekend over who starts there. And Saka, at the death, just go for the shot. It was sorta embarrassing watching him look for contact like that. You cant trick Neuer like that… All to play for, and hope we switch back into serious mode on Saturday and are up for Villa. Because this match felt a lot like those matches in late last season where we just bottled it.
Positives is that Zinchenko really helped us boss possession and stabilize the game in 2nd half, Rice playing at a high standard as usual too. I’m really hoping Leo starts this weekend. Best finisher at the club and uncomplicates what we love to complicate sometimes.
Good takes RSH.
Partey looks quite rusty and gave away possession cheaply at least twice, but he’s only returning… and will be great with just a little more game time – I so rate him!
Saka clearly fluffled his lines with that last chance. Martinelli has been below par all season to me.
Our offensive play remains sloppy and we still struggle to score goals.
In all, not really a bad result in my books and would fancy us getting over them.
Do you think Leo starts in 2nd leg? I know he’s accused of ghosting some matches and is a better impact sub, but Martinelli has also had similar games. I understand he’s also coming back from injury in this one too though. Jesus on LW would also be a good option. im just not too hot on having the same front 3 away to them. It’s a winnable match is the very good news, but team selection will be so crucial.
Your last sentence is right.
I would start Jesus at LWF and keep Harvetz at CF.
Then depending on how the game goes, would sub
a) Trossard on (for Harvetz) at LWF, and move Jesus to CF.
b) Trossard on for Jesus at LW.
Martinelli could come in for Jesus or Harvetz and play at LWF or CF. However, I don’t want him any where near RWF, unless for some reasons Saka is being taken off.
Jesus, I learnt was naturally a LWF at Palmeiras before Pep converted him to a CF at City. His body language, play, and stuff clearky suggest he’s better at the flanks and hardly anything CF.
Keep thinking back to the chance In the first half when Havertz put White clean through but it is what it is. Saka should have finished it at the end but still confident we can go through. No Davies in the return leg, hopefully no Sane and Gnabry. Surely Bayern have to show more attacking impotence at the Allianz and that will also benefit us.
I’d say, with a couple of tweaks to our line up and we got em beat next go round. Jus sayin…
The arsenal fans twerking for rivals that were desperate we wouldn’t win saying it’s not a pen are insane. Did you see the Sane pen? min contact. What is wrong with you the rivals wanted it not to be given they don’t believe it was a dive. FFS use your brain.
wake up call
It is indeed a “wake up call”. I’d urge fans to lower expectations in CL, next season will be better.
There’s no “stonewall penalty” with that last action, imvho.
More silly pens have surely been given, but replay clearly shows Saka’s outstretched legs catching Neuer. I won’t call it a dive, but it could easily be punished for a simulation. That said, the officiating wasn’t great overall.
Sane?
So Angus you said me not being sure of Saka penalty until I see replays from all angles “says a lot”.
After seeing all the replays what is your opinion now? Was it a penalty or not? It would help if you elaborate your opinion.
What did Saka do compared to Sane and was the contact larger? Maybe there are angles I have not seen that show Saka dived. I suspect they are cut shots in certain scenarios to suggest something that didn’t happen in real time but I could be wrong. It is interesting how you want to dissect the sake pen but haven’t and won’t dissect the Sane pen?
Show the same energy for our opponents? Or am I just crazy in thinking that?
The ref didn’t give it and all I said was it’s difficulty to know if the ref got it right or wrong until seeing replays in all angles.
I didn’t say it’s a penalty or not.
Since my comment was on Saka’s penalty and me being not sure until I see replays “says it all” why don’t you give me details on why it’s a penalty.
As I said earlier what I saw was Neuer both feet firmly on the ground, so Saka may have tripped on them if Neuer was in the way or he may have been the one hitting Neuer if he was not in the way.
PS I didn’t see Bayern penalty I started watching the game closer to 70th minute. I will check it in the highlights and will not be surprised if we have been robbed again as per tradition.
? over ? over ?
State you watched late and come in with strong opinions?
Regardless your opinon on the Sane penalty vs the Saka penalty would be golden either way.
Suspect you’ll deflect again. Hardcore analysis!
You are not replying so ill add you have two direct incidents to compare with each other. How’s that work out?
Angus, I rreally won’t call it a dive (but a simulation); he seems to purposely ran into Neuer to make the contact, and duly fell – an act that could easilybe seen as an attempt to coin the ref; a simulation.
It’ll be hard…
Ah well, i must admit i expected at least a narrow win, but it is what it is, it’s the Champions league and from the look of things we are better of OUT at this stage. we turn our attention on Villa’s visit next. COYG!!!
It’s half time, Trossard must play in Germany, along with Tomiyasu.
Can’t handle the bias, not a pen at all. Saka deliberately sticking out his leg to make contact. Don’t care what’s been given/not given before, that’s not a penalty….if you are being honest. Roles reversed you’d say never a pen.
Draw is a decent overall, we’ll have to be up for it in Germany.
Got a decent gap between now and the Villa game so time to rest and prep for that which is a priority for us.
PJ-SA
that is a pen all day long and that’s not being biased
Not to go and view it on the screen is criminal
Onwards and upwards
Even Arsenal TV guys agree it’s not….then you 100% know
Not here to convince anyone, it’s very clear and obvious. Globally he’s getting slated currently for it too. Could’ve stayed up and have a great opportunity to score, I know which option I’d have preferred to see.
was it clearer than sane pen that led to the situation and if not explain why?
What ever angles you look at it from it is a pen
Saying that just seen the shout for a Munich pen a.d that is a definite pen for them as well
Whistle blown and Gabriel picks up the ball and replaces it . Omg this ref was absolutely rubbish
Beleive he was the ref who took charge of the Newcastle game.. was rubbish then
Why on earth is Saka trying to initiate a penalty, when he had Neur beaten. Saka has to be smarter than that. Strange one for me.
Thought the same thing sue, he had Neuer beaten, why go down for a penalty when it was easier to score into an open net?
Sorry meant Reggie
Arsenal’s inexperience in champions league clearly showed ; you have no business playing a very high line against a very technical and skillful team like Bayern and again Kiwior shouldn’t have started the match . Then again our keeper totally disorganized the defence in the
Bayern’s first goal due to his rash
decisions
Today Martinelli was not his usual self. I felt he needed to be substituted earlier with Trossard coming on.
After the replays of the penalty incident I felt Saka left his foot out. Some of these are given whilst some not.
We just did not take our chances with White’s chance being a major one.
We tried to force the issue and play with a high line.
It is a 50-50 game at the Allianz Arena. We just have to play like them with a low block and on the counter and I feel we will win.
On the positive note Worst I have seen us play this year 2024 and we still.managed to pull out a draw
Some really below par performance today .
Back 5 not as solid as normal and some heads gone defending at time
Still more then positive we will go there and do a job on them.
They are a quality team but it’s more then a winnable game for us over there
Onwards and upwards
We were clearly nervous tonight and also clearly the best team. The pen ironically as it turned out put us on the back foot and then no pen. Is what it is.
That was never a penalty and saka should have just kicked the ball through the legs of neuer, that being said, our defence was very poor today from white to kiwior who i dindnt know was this slow, wow, to raya who i have no idea what he was looking for in the center circle.
The whole team was poor havertz, martinelli, odegard, saka every one, that goodness jesus used his trickery well today to set up trossard who has rescued us so much and gotten us so many crucial points this season. If it wasnt for him we wouldn’t even be challenging for the title let alone being in the ucl q.finals.
The boys better shape up next week and play like thier lives depended on it.
They can still do it.
I thought that tonight, the only reason Bayern scored was through our own naivety. Nearly all their attacks came about by poor play and poor shape from us. It was a game we should and could have won. Kiwior and Martinelli were poor. The only defender who deserved credit tonight was White. Odergaard tried his little heart out. Why oh why does Arteta NOT trust Trossard. The guy is a little genius and is not given, what he deserves. Im not sure a draw, is good enough. Not because Bayern are a great team (they are not) but because they will have their crowd and they have a few players that keep it calm and know when and how to hurt you. We were very naive tonight and that is something that keeps killing us, just when we look like we have cracked it.
Agree their 1st goal was poor shape but mostly loose possession outside that we were the better team no?
Kiwior awful tonight but so was the rest of our center backs. 3/ 4 players tackled sane to no avail, and we were second best to every single second ball! Very shakey performance. Odegard never stops running and pressing, boy oozes confidence. We can’t afford a worse game in Munich.
Jesus.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Partey.
Tomiyasu. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Raya.
Very nervy play, just a little bravery and could have ended up a big win. Bayern played like Porto, only thing that was missing is the falling down. They kept slowing play and hacking saka down . Fortunately the second leg is in Munich and we will be the ones doing the low block and hitting them on the counter. I feel if we do really end up playing at Wembley the big ears will be landing at the Emirates
