Arsenal substitutes save them from another Bayern Munich defeat

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Emirates this evening, leaving the quarter-final finely balanced.

Arsenal went into this game full of confidence, as they had been one of the best clubs in Europe in 2024. It did not take long for them to threaten Bayern.

Gabriel Martinelli nearly opened the scoring inside the opening seven minutes, but he shot just wide after receiving a fine pass.

Arsenal sent a message with that attempt, but Bayern did not get the message, and five minutes later, the Gunners opened the scoring through Bukayo Saka after a superb assist from Ben White.

White nearly turned scorer minutes later when played through, but Manuel Neuer saved well.

Two minutes after that miss, Arsenal were made to pay as Leon Goretzka set up former Gunner Serge Gnabry, who scored the equaliser.

Neuer was then forced into a stunning save by Jakub Kiwior as Arsenal battled to get back in front. The Polish defender had another chance saved again by Neuer.

The always-perfect William Saliba then tripped Leroy Sane after the tricky winger went on a mazy run, and Bayern were awarded a penalty that Harry Kane converted to give them the lead in an action-filled half.

Mikel Arteta swapped Kiwior for Oleksandr Zinchenko immediately after the break, and Declan Rice was Arsenal’s first player to come close to scoring in the second half, but he missed the target.

Gnabry then threatened Arsenal with an ambitious shot, but it was wide as Arteta subbed on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus for Martinelli and Jorginho.

Arsenal was beginning to run out of ideas and time to unlock the Bayern defence, but Jesus changed that with some lovely footwork in the Bayern area and set up fellow substitute Trossard to score the equaliser with at least 14 minutes left.

Arsenal were on top for some minutes after their goal, and Bayern also had their chance to dominate possession, but no team came close to scoring before Arteta subbed on Thomas Partey for Kai Havertz.

Bayern would then come the closest to scoring the winning goal as Kingsley Coman somehow hit the post from just a few yards out, and it was a huge let-off for Arsenal.

Partey then sent a stunning through ball for Saka to chase. He dribbled past Neuer, who made contact with the attacker for what should have been a stonewall penalty. Surprisingly, the referee did not give it, and VAR did not overturn his decision for what would become the last significant action of the game.

That decision will be debated for a long time, but Arsenal will now have to win in Germany to progress to the semi-final.