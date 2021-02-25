Arsenal v Benfica Build-up & Predicted Score for ‘home’ clash

Arsenal will play host to the Portuguese giants Benfica in their ‘home’ leg of the Europa League this evening, with the match to be played in Athens.
I’m sure you are well aware, both legs of this round have been moved to neutral grounds following various countries’ protocols on travel amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
What will be considered our ‘away’ leg was played in Rome last week, where we failed to make our dominance pay resulting in a 1-1 scoreline, and we now go to Greece in search of a win.
0-0 after 90 minutes would see us through, but that is too risky an aim, and we will be going out in search of goals.
Watching last week, I can’t help but feel like we had the tactical and technical advantage, and believe that we remain favourites for the tie despite the 1-1 final score.
Mikel Arteta has already described the fixture as ‘a final’ in his pre-match press conference, and I believe he will have that mentality in his players’ heads tonight, and that can only bring a focussed performance.
Arsenal’s loss to Man City at the weekend wasn’t a great watch, but Pep Guardiola’s side are in a crazy vein of form at present, and I feel like we have little reason to be downbeat going into the match today.
Benfica also failed to win, albeit against lesser opposition in Farense, which can only raise further question marks against them.
I’m feeling good about our chances, and can see us coming away with a 2-0 victory over the second 90 minutes, and feel like Aubameyang will be getting his name back on the scoresheet this evening.
What are your early predictions ahead of seeing the line-ups? Are we confident?
Patrick
Feels like we are gonna murder(in a sporting way) benfica today. Going with a 3-1 win
Arsenal has by far the better squad certainly much more expensive. However it’s any one’s game.
Going with an Arsenal win 4-2.
Now thats the spirit
I see gunners winning dis game
3-0
aubamenyang on score sheet
My heart says easy 3-0 win but head says 1-1 and extra time, maybe penalties
Hey dnt jinx us b4 the game starts man
0-0,next rund by the “ away” goal rule.Inept Arteta is going to play the trademark “backward and sideway” passing game,eventualy ending the game with 5 defenders and 2 DM.This guy is scarred by his own shadow,attacking football is never part of the plan….
There are those that go with heart and those with head. As a realist I’m going to go with my head (as usual). Extra time and possibly penalties. Could go either way!
our wingers need to do more today and the fullbacks, hopefully Bellerin and KT come to the party
Head or heart Arsenal is winning this comfortably 3-0 or 3-1 in favour of Arsenal.
If we can just avoid conceding the first goal, then we should have a decent chance of going through
A lot depends on our lineup but I will let my optimism get the better of me and say 3-1 to the glorious gunners and hope I’m not feasting on humble pie at full time
COYG
Who ever scores first has the best chance of winning the game.
first 10min always our most vulnerable time
3-0 COYG!!!
Partey on the bench, Ødegaard and ESR both play
Today’s formation: 4231
Leno
Bellerin
Luiz
Gabriel
KT
Dani
Xhaka
Saka
Odegaard
ESR
Auba
Auba up front.