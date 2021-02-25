Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Benfica Build-up & Predicted Score for ‘home’ clash

Arsenal will play host to the Portuguese giants Benfica in their ‘home’ leg of the Europa League this evening, with the match to be played in Athens.

I’m sure you are well aware, both legs of this round have been moved to neutral grounds following various countries’ protocols on travel amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

What will be considered our ‘away’ leg was played in Rome last week, where we failed to make our dominance pay resulting in a 1-1 scoreline, and we now go to Greece in search of a win.

0-0 after 90 minutes would see us through, but that is too risky an aim, and we will be going out in search of goals.

Watching last week, I can’t help but feel like we had the tactical and technical advantage, and believe that we remain favourites for the tie despite the 1-1 final score.

Mikel Arteta has already described the fixture as ‘a final’ in his pre-match press conference, and I believe he will have that mentality in his players’ heads tonight, and that can only bring a focussed performance.

Arsenal’s loss to Man City at the weekend wasn’t a great watch, but Pep Guardiola’s side are in a crazy vein of form at present, and I feel like we have little reason to be downbeat going into the match today.

Benfica also failed to win, albeit against lesser opposition in Farense, which can only raise further question marks against them.

I’m feeling good about our chances, and can see us coming away with a 2-0 victory over the second 90 minutes, and feel like Aubameyang will be getting his name back on the scoresheet this evening.

What are your early predictions ahead of seeing the line-ups? Are we confident?

Patrick

  1. Wes says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:21 pm

    Feels like we are gonna murder(in a sporting way) benfica today. Going with a 3-1 win

  2. Wyoming says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Arsenal has by far the better squad certainly much more expensive. However it’s any one’s game.
    Going with an Arsenal win 4-2.

    1. Wes says:
      February 25, 2021 at 3:30 pm

      Now thats the spirit

  3. Abdulkadir says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:30 pm

    I see gunners winning dis game
    3-0
    aubamenyang on score sheet

  4. McLovin says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    My heart says easy 3-0 win but head says 1-1 and extra time, maybe penalties

    1. Wes says:
      February 25, 2021 at 3:40 pm

      Hey dnt jinx us b4 the game starts man

  5. antonioro says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:45 pm

    0-0,next rund by the “ away” goal rule.Inept Arteta is going to play the trademark “backward and sideway” passing game,eventualy ending the game with 5 defenders and 2 DM.This guy is scarred by his own shadow,attacking football is never part of the plan….

  6. GunneRay says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:47 pm

    There are those that go with heart and those with head. As a realist I’m going to go with my head (as usual). Extra time and possibly penalties. Could go either way!

  7. adajim says:
    February 25, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    our wingers need to do more today and the fullbacks, hopefully Bellerin and KT come to the party

  8. Angelo says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    Head or heart Arsenal is winning this comfortably 3-0 or 3-1 in favour of Arsenal.

  9. CorporateMan says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm

    If we can just avoid conceding the first goal, then we should have a decent chance of going through

  10. Perry ames says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    A lot depends on our lineup but I will let my optimism get the better of me and say 3-1 to the glorious gunners and hope I’m not feasting on humble pie at full time
    COYG

  11. S.J says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Who ever scores first has the best chance of winning the game.

  12. adajim says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    first 10min always our most vulnerable time

  13. Dboy says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    3-0 COYG!!!

  14. Declan says:
    February 25, 2021 at 4:59 pm

    Partey on the bench, Ødegaard and ESR both play

  15. Phenom says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Today’s formation: 4231

    Leno
    Bellerin
    Luiz
    Gabriel
    KT

    Dani
    Xhaka

    Saka
    Odegaard
    ESR

    Auba

  16. Declan says:
    February 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm

    Auba up front.

