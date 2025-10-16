Arsenal v Benfica Women: Match preview, team news, predicted line-up and score prediction

Arsenal Women return to action tonight as they travel to face Benfica in Portugal. Their recent 1-0 win against Brighton ended a poor run of form for Renée Slegers’ side, who will now be looking to carry that momentum into Europe.

The Gunners are still searching for their first UEFA Women’s Champions League win of the season after a narrow 2-1 defeat to Lyon in their opening group game. Benfica also lost their opener 2-1 to Juventus, despite taking the lead early on. Interestingly, this will be Arsenal’s first ever competitive meeting with Benfica Women since the club’s formation in 2017, and their first clash against a Portuguese side in the main stages of the competition.

Competition: Women’s Champions League – Round 2

Kick-off: 8:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (da Luz), Lisboa

Referee: Miriama Bockova

Arsenal’s fitness update ahead of Benfica clash

Arsenal have no new injury concerns heading into the tie, and Renée Slegers provided a positive update on the recovery of Leah Williamson. The England defender has been sidelined with a long-term injury but appears to be making good progress.

Slegers said via Arsenal: “Yeah, she’s progressing well. She did her first session on the pitch yesterday, which was good. Exact timeline we’ll have to see day by day, week by week. But we hope to see her back before Christmas. That would be great. But like I said, then everything has to go to plan.”

Predicted line-up and score prediction

Predicted XI:

Daphne Van Domselaar, Emily Fox, Katie Reid, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe, Victoria Pelova, Kim Little (c), Mariona Caldentey, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Caitlin Foord.

Score prediction: 2-2. What’s your prediction? Leave it in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

