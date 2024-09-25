Arsenal v BK Hacken in must-win clash to clinch Women’s Champions League football this season

After the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Women’s Championship League Round 1 qualifiers final against Rosenborg, Gooners voiced their concerns about the lack of clinical performance from our Arsenal Women. The numerous chances they missed in that match reminded the Gooners of their struggles in front of goal last season.

On Wednesday night, in the round 2 UEFA Champions League qualifiers, the Gunners faced difficulties against their Swedish opponents in a match against BK Hacken, which many had expected to showcase their hunger for Champions League football.

Similar to Rosenborg, BK Hacken adopted a notably defensive strategy against Arsenal, and it proved effective. To frustrate Arsenal, the Swedish team maintained a deep defensive line, consistently seeking opportunities to counterattack with long balls aimed behind the Arsenal defence. The winning goal came before the 80th minute, but they could have scored more on the counter.

Arsenal faced challenges in breaking down the defensively organised Swedish side, managing only two opportunities throughout the match: Rosa Kafaji struck the crossbar, and Frida had a shot saved. Aside from that, the Gunners’ attack lacked pace, allowing their opponents ample opportunity to re-organise defensively whenever they attempted to mount an offensive. We cannot overstate the importance of Arsenal’s upcoming clash with BK Hacken at Meadow Park next week.

For Arsenal to have a chance at reaching the Champions League group stages in that game, their attack must perform at its highest level. Jonas Eidevall must find a way to improve his attack, as failing to do so will result in a repeat of last season, when a lack of clinical finishing led to losses in matches like the North London Derby that our Gunners should have won.

Arsenal played a lot better against Manchester City on Sunday, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw, but were still unable to pull off big chances to nail the win.

Do you think our Gunners can rise to the occasion on Thursday?

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….