Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt – Team News, Line-up & Score Prediction

Arsenal will play host to Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in today’s Europa League clash at the Emirates, and we have a large section of our extended squad available.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mo Elneny are two who remain sidelined, who could well have both started tonight had they been fit, while we have question marks over Cedric Soares in defence.

The likes of Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner are surely to return to the starting line-up after making their full debuts in the previous Europa League fixture, with the manager likely to ring the changes to his usual starting XI thanks to this game coming sandwiched between the North London Derby victory over Tottenham and the upcoming league clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Cedric Tomiyasu Holding Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Marquinhos Vieira Nelson

Nketiah

Reiss Nelson looks set to make his return to the team for the first time in 14 months, with Arteta naming him in the pre-match press conference as one he will be looking to step up today, but what will more interesting is how many minutes youngster Ethan Nwaneri will get, having already made his Premier League debut. If the boss is serious about the schoolboy then this competition as well as the cups should be earmarked to blood him into the senior side and give him experience as he continues his progress.

Bodo were a real surprise package last term, taking their attacking and confident football into Europe, and earned some big scalps.

We are unlikely to underestimate them, but they haven’t been quite as deadly domestically so far this season, and I think we will take advantage of that.

I think we’ll get a big 4-1 win against their open style of play, which will likely play into our hands as we look to be positive in possession.

What are your early predictions for today’s encounter?

