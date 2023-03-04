Arsenal v Bournemouth Confirmed Team News & Predicted line-up

Arsenal will take to the field to face relegation-threatened Bournemouth in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Our latest clash on Wednesday saw us pummel Everton by a 4-0 scoreline, but we didn’t make it through the 90 minutes scot-free, with Jorginho and Eddie Nketiah both picking up injuries. The latter was seen to be limping after the full-time whistle, while the Italian midfielder struggled his way through the opening 45 minutes before being replaced.

The boss did claim that the former Chelsea star would be available today however, but added that he wasn’t as assured of our young striker’s potential availability. Gabriel Jesus continues to work ever-closer to his return also, but is yet to return to full training as of yet, and remains out alongside Mo Elneny.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Trossard Martinelli

Bournemouth shouldn’t be taken lightly, but as long as we continue to play our own game, it would be a shock if we wasn’t to come out as the clear winners. While it isn’t ideal playing without a natural striker, all of our front three have goals in them, and I expect us to score more than once with this line-up.

How do you think we’ll line up for today’s challenge?#

Patrick