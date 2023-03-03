Arsenal v Bournemouth – Form guide points to an easy 3 points for the Gunners

Arsenal play host to Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon, who are currently just three points above bottom placed Southampton and looking set to be in the relegation dogfight until the end of the season.

The Cherries are in terrible form, with just one win in their last 11 League games, and that includes 8 defeats with just one solitary win at Wolves, while Arsenal have made the Emirates into a fortress with their only defeat in 12 home games was against Champions Man City, and they go into this game full of confidence after winning their last three, scoring nine goals in the process.

Considering everyone was predicting Arsenal’s downfall when Gabriel Jesus got injured in the World Cup, but luckily Nketiah stepped up to cover, and it certainly can’t be ignored that Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Ødegaard have also scored 30 goals between them. Trossard’s arrival in January has given the Gunners even more firepower, so we are hardly lacking in the attacking department without our Brazilian talisman.

So, on the bare form on paper, Arsenal will be very very hot favourites, and when you have a look at the historical Head-to-head meetings it doesn’t look any better for the Cherries. They have taken just one point off us in our last 5 League meetings, and Arsenal were very comfortable when winning 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season, and there is absolutely no way that I can see this game being any more difficult back at the Emirates…

We all know that there are “no easy games” in the Premier League, but I’m struggling to think of any easier game for Arsenal right now!

Come On You Gooners!

