Arsenal v Bournemouth Player Ratings – Disney couldn’t write it…

Here follows a highly improbable plot line, that if it was pitched to a production company it would be laughed out of the studio:

The league leaders are struggling against the team second from bottom who have scored a goal after just nine seconds.

The home side cannot penetrate the massive rearguard of the visiting side succeeding only in winning fifteen corners.

Their woes deepen when the strugglers score from their first corner!

Things improve when a player who has barely featured all season heads a ball across the box and it is sneaked in at the far post by an unlikely source, a player whose goal contributions only arrive from outside the box.

The tie is levelled when the aforementioned player who has barely featured is replaced by an even lesser spotted team member who provides a cross that enables a defender to score his first ever goal for the club after almost two years.

The story climaxes when the lesser spotted team member scores a screamer in time added on to time added on!!

Let’s face it, this highly improbable plot line wouldn’t even be entertained by the most optimistic of Disney executives because it is too far fetched. But there you have it.

Here are my ratings for this wonderful script:

Ramsdale (8)

If Arsenal win the title this year this man’s contributions will have been pivotal. Two vital saves at critical junctures once again ensured that the momentum was possible to come back.

Tomiyasu (5)

Couldn’t get to grips with the game and was ring rusty that was evident in some poor decisions and executions.

White (8)

What a time to score your first goal for the club, and showed great composure for what was an awkward finish. Linked up consistently with Saka in the second half to create more penetration.

Saliba (7)

Bournemouth were a constant threat on the break so he had to make several important interventions under pressure. Dealt with awkward balls with renewed calmness and quality.

Gabriel (6)

Crucially missed the opportunity to clear the ball for the early goal when the ball went under his foot. Was called into action frequently and like his defensive partner did well to snuff out the counter attacks as they were exposed when Arsenal were on the front foot.

Zinchenko (7)

Did his customary roving role and popped up in all areas of the pitch. Kept the tempo of the attacks high with swift and accurate distribution and intelligent crosses.

Partey (8)

Lost his man for the second goal and obviously took this as a personal affront as from that point on he took the game completely by the scruff of the neck. Performed his excellent interventions throughout, but at 2-0 was the driving force behind the comeback with his incisive passing and driving runs, and of course the crucial first goal.

Vieira (5)

In a game where instant decision making was required his propensity to take several touches was obvious. There’s no doubt he has vision and can pass a ball, he just needs to do it a hell of a lot faster.

Odegaard (8)

In sharp contrast to Vieira, Odegaard’s footballing brain works in hyperdrive. Was the conductor for the constant relentless probing of the Bournemouth resistance. Arsenal had thirty attempts and he was instrumental in the majority of them.

Saka (7)

His qualities are so consistent that they are almost taken for granted. His control is ever present and he poses so many problems for a defence even when they double up on him. Created multiple chances with good balls into the box but there was nobody to get in the end of them. This was a game that Nketiah would have relished because of the amount of balls in the six yard box that Saka and Odegaard provided.

Martinelli (7)

Was a constant threat and his work rate is always outstanding. Made a few great runs that deserved a better end product but he posed problems for Bournemouth throughout with his speed, control and awareness.

Trossard (6)

Hopefully isn’t seriously injured as his presence creates a nice fluidity in the forward line when he and Martinelli interchange positions.