Arsenal v Bournemouth Player Ratings – Disney couldn’t write it…

My nerves can’t cope with this!!! by Peter Doherty
Here follows a highly improbable plot line, that if it was pitched to a production company it would be laughed out of the studio:
The league leaders are struggling against the team second from bottom who have scored a goal after just nine seconds.
The home side cannot penetrate the massive rearguard of the visiting side succeeding only in winning fifteen corners.
Their woes deepen when the strugglers score from their first corner!
Things improve when a player who has barely featured all season heads a ball across the box and it is sneaked in at the far post by an unlikely source, a player whose goal contributions only arrive from outside the box.
The tie is levelled when the aforementioned player who has barely featured is replaced by an even lesser spotted team member who provides a cross that enables a defender to score his first ever goal for the club after almost two years.
The story climaxes when the lesser spotted team member scores a screamer in time added on to time added on!!
Let’s face it, this highly improbable plot line wouldn’t even be entertained by the most optimistic of Disney executives because it is too far fetched. But there you have it.
Here are my ratings for this wonderful script:
Ramsdale (8)
If Arsenal win the title this year this man’s contributions will have been pivotal. Two vital saves at critical junctures once again ensured that the momentum was possible to come back.
Tomiyasu (5)
Couldn’t get to grips with the game and was ring rusty that was evident in some poor decisions and executions.
White (8)
What a time to score your first goal for the club, and showed great composure for what was an awkward finish. Linked up consistently with Saka in the second half to create more penetration.
Saliba (7)
Bournemouth were a constant threat on the break so he had to make several important interventions under pressure. Dealt with awkward balls with renewed calmness and quality.
Gabriel (6)
Crucially missed the opportunity to clear the ball for the early goal when the ball went under his foot. Was called into action frequently and like his defensive partner did well to snuff out the counter attacks as they were exposed when Arsenal were on the front foot.
Zinchenko (7)
Did his customary roving role and popped up in all areas of the pitch. Kept the tempo of the attacks high with swift and accurate distribution and intelligent crosses.
Partey (8)
Lost his man for the second goal and obviously took this as a personal affront as from that point on he took the game completely by the scruff of the neck. Performed his excellent interventions throughout, but at 2-0 was the driving force behind the comeback with his incisive passing and driving runs, and of course the crucial first goal.
Vieira (5)
In a game where instant decision making was required his propensity to take several touches was obvious. There’s no doubt he has vision and can pass a ball, he just needs to do it a hell of a lot faster.
Odegaard (8)
In sharp contrast to Vieira, Odegaard’s footballing brain works in hyperdrive. Was the conductor for the constant relentless probing of the Bournemouth resistance. Arsenal had thirty attempts and he was instrumental in the majority of them.
Saka (7)
His qualities are so consistent that they are almost taken for granted. His control is ever present and he poses so many problems for a defence even when they double up on him. Created multiple chances with good balls into the box but there was nobody to get in the end of them. This was a game that Nketiah would have relished because of the amount of balls in the six yard box that Saka and Odegaard provided.
Martinelli (7)
Was a constant threat and his work rate is always outstanding. Made a few great runs that deserved a better end product but he posed problems for Bournemouth throughout with his speed, control and awareness.
Trossard (6)
Hopefully isn’t seriously injured as his presence creates a nice fluidity in the forward line when he and Martinelli interchange positions.
SUBS
Smith Rowe (6)
What a joy it is to see him back on the pitch and will take time to get back up to speed, but showed signs that his footballing intelligence remains undimmed. Even bagged himself an assist.
Nelson (9) What an impact!! Excellent cross for the equalizer, and this was followed up with several others. Every time he was on the ball he did something productive and then THAT goal. He will never strike anything sweeter for the rest of his career.
Resilience was abundant in this game and this is a quality that all successful teams need. The fact that the subs were pivotal in winning this game will give the players belief in the strength of the squad, and the replacements faith in their capacity to make a difference.
How do you Gooners rate it?
Peter
Watch Arteta’s full emotional reaction to Arsenal amazing comeback against Bournemouth – “It was madness!”
See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Another predictable ratings article. Only wish I could take part, but until and unless ratings marks(as to what each mark actually means) are made standard to all fans, I simply will not take part, as it is based on ratings which are NOT understood by all, but by myriad personal and very different individual takes.
Which thus renders it meaningless!
Great job by the players to focus, fight, and turn things around. There is that mentality that is often discussed, and crucial element in our run in for the title.
Nelson was fantastic, and I hope he gets many more chances to show what he can do. He needs to continue having an impact so the club has to consider offering him a new contract rather than losing him on a free.
We need options in the attack, and his skill set fits into what Arteta is building at Arsenal
Nelson is technically gifted and would likely be a perfect competitor for Martinelli in the LW position. After saving us in two games, he deserves a new contract
Smith-Rowe is better suited for a central role, because he isn’t as good as Martinelli, Nelson and Trossard in tight spaces on our left wing