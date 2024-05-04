Arsenal v Bournemouth review – Brilliant game and fantastic win

No one could possibly forget last year’s exciting end to this game last season, and we were hoping not to have such a nail-biter this time around, and with 14 shots in the first half hour you would have thought we were certain to be a couple of goals ahead at half time.
In fact, Bournemouth should have been a man down when Saka had his shin attacked with venom, but the weird referee waved play on.
But at the other end, the final ball never happened for us, and to be fair to Bournemouth, they were given a couple of big chances due to Gabriel’s strange errors, but luckily the Cherries couldn’t take advantage.
The suddenly in the closing seconds of the first half, we were awarded a penalty, that to be honest, looked like it should have been a straight goal instead of leaving the trailing foot to touch the keeper, but I’ll take it.
Thankfully, Saka made no mistake and we finally took the lead on the stroke of half time, but I hoping to see us play a bit more clinical in.
1-0 is better than nada!
The second half started like the first and after just 3 minutes Saka wasted a golden chance when the ball was placed at his feet by Havertz inside the Bournemouth box, but again no banana.
Havertz got a bit closer 3 minutes later, but Travers managed to get a hand to it.
Bournemouth started looking dangerous as they probed for an equaliser, and Raya had to make a couple of crucial saves in the next 10 minutes and the bum starting squeaking. We really need another goal to settle our nerves.
And we finally got it in the 70th minute, with a beautiful lay-off from Havertz straight into the path of Trossard who made no mistake to put us 2-0 up and allow us fans to breathe again.
But not for long! 2 minutes later the Cherries put the ball in the net, but with all the pinballing in the box, the referee happily disallowed it due to a (little) nudge on Raya. Thank the refereeing gods..
And then Odegaard missed a golden pass from Saka to put us 3 up, but hit the side netting. The pressure nowhere near over in the last 15 minutes.
Oh my, Martinelli could have quickly got another missed chance, and the Gabriel had a brilliant goal disllowed as Havertz was offside. Surely we have done enough now to put us 4 points ahead of City yet again.
Even the 8 minutes added time was exhililarating, and was excellently capped off by Declan Rice scoring a brilliant technical finish to make the game done and dusted.
Great game!
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Great Results continue
Clean Sheet and a win
Please continue this form until the end
So proud of you
COYG!!!
Arsenal simply outclassed Bournemouth
Great job from Arteta, the coaches and the players. I hope they’ll make a similar good plan for the Old Trafford visit
I bet that would be the game of the @Gai season. I hope Saka is in form on the day. Today wasn’t his day though he scored a goal. Good thing into ManU game is that there is no injury to the defenders. Pathey still sluggish Matinelli yet to pick form.
@Gai I bet that would be the game of the season. I hope Saka is in form on the day. Today wasn’t his day though he scored a goal. Good thing into ManU game is that there is no injury to the defenders. Pathey still sluggish Matinelli yet to pick form.
Man United are also having issues with Rashford’s and Antony’s forms, so I think Saliba and Magalhaes won’t get much problems from their attackers
I hope Man United will go easy on us, because they might prefer us to win EPL this season instead of Man City
we were very lucky with the decisions today.
And Bournemouth should have been down to 10 man 12 min in
And Bournemouth were lucky to finish with all 11 players on the pitch. Odegaard, Rice, Havertz and Saliba were immense today. 26 wins in a season equalling our record amount of wins in a season and with two more to play. Win the league and Arteta deserves a statue outside the emirates!!!!!
I would agree that we had the better rub of the green, but there were fouls that were not given. Swings and roundabouts
C0YG love love love you all.
Keep going to the end, pray city drop points.
Proud of you all.
Bournemouth probably felt hard done by the ref but we totally outplayed them and deserved the win.
DR was miles ahead of everyone on the pitch and rightfully the MOTM
@Admin Pat, that lay-off was actually made by Rice not Havertz.
Yes it was DR
88 goals this season add to that the countless chances missed, this team could easily get 100.
Undisputably, the best Arsenal team since the Invisible… Regardless of how the season ends.l, I am super proud of these lads… COYG
Invincibles mate. Invincibles. I saw them with my own eyes
Cracking reply. Good old predictive text
A really strong first half that wasn’t rewarded sufficiently.
The second half brought about a Bournemouth revival but we deserved the win – with a goal that wasn’t (lovely strike though) and a really great finish by Rice with good play beforehand
There were many good performances but Rice deserved his MOTM. Havertz was excellent and Odegaard too – particularly in the first half.
What is striking now is that Jesus, Martinelli and Zinchenko have lost their starting places.
Rice’s goal was just the perfect icing on the cake for one of Arsenal’s best ever signings. To think that there were some “misinformed” punters on this sight who during the summer persistently argued that the money should have been spent elsewhere.
I still look back at that home game against Villa with a lot of regret.
The right selection would’ve won us the match.
I hope lady luck smiles at us making City drop points.
This team deserve the title.
Big win and three more points in the bag. Another game down, two to go. Old Trafford trip next. COYG!
Eventually a great win. Dominant in the first half but the finishing was abysmal. Very very clever from Haverz to win the penalty, which Saka calmly secured. Eventually the best finisher in the team got the second when Bournemouth were starting to become a menace. The Ref was poor, for both teams. The midfield of Odergaard Rice and Partey are pretty formidable and we should win both final games. Will City?