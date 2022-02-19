Arsenal v Brentford Build-up & Predicted Score for PL clash

Arsenal will be looking to get revenge on Brentford when they come the Emirates this afternoon, with the visitors having won the reverse fixture.

The Bees claimed all three points on the opening weekend of the season, taking advantage of our absences when we had all of Gabriel Magalhaes, Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missing.

Today will be very different however, with no disruption ahead of today’s encounter (at least none that we have become aware of), and you would expect us to be showing Brentford who is boss.

Our loss has not been forgotten, but we definitely put our early-season woes behind us to fly up the table to challenge for a place in the top-four, and we will be concentrated on today’s win to keep us in the hunt for the Champions League.

We do not have the best form at present, but we did dispel our winless January by beating Wolves in a hard-fought matchup last week, and will be keen to build on that today.

The away side ended a run of six straight defeats last week by holding Crystal Palace to a 0-0 draw, and they will also be hoping to build on that, although I doubt they will be brimming with confidence.

I can see us running away with this one to be honest. I can see us coming away with a nice 3-0 win today to get us right back into the swing of things, with Lacazette to make up for missing the reverse fixture with the opening goal.

What are your predictions for today’s outing?

Patrick