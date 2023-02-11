Arsenal v Brentford Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways today when they face off with Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have no fresh injury issues to deal with since our last outing with Everton, but I’m not hearing any concerns over Thomas Partey who appears to have come through last week’s outing unscathed.

Despite whispers of Emile Smith Rowe being in line to make his return to action, the manager had to rule out such a reappearance when making his pre-match conference, whilst also ruling out both Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson in the process.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

As much as some are calling out for changes after last week’s disappointing loss, I’m not convinced that Mikel Arteta is ready to give up on his tried and tested XI which has done us so well so far this season. Of all the potential changes, Leandro Trossard could well be the most likely replacement for one of the line-up, given his form for his previous side this term and given the fact that Martinelli has slowed down a little in recent weeks, but I would like to see the Brazilian continue personally.

Do you think it would be a knee-jerk reaction to make changes for today’s clash? Or are you really keen to see the boss shake things up a little?

Patrick

