Arsenal v Brentford Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabi Martinelli will be the only absentee when his side take on Brentford this afternoon as we look to avenge our loss from earlier in the campaign.

The Bees put in an impressive display to beat us on the opening week of the season, but we had a number of players sidelined for that matchup. This time around we have almost our entire squad fit and ready for action, as confirmed by the boss.

Arteta told Arsenal Media that ‘we are all good’ when asked about whether any players would be missing. That means we have both Bernd Leno and Takehiro Tomiyasu both back after Covid and injury respectably.

Gabriel Martinelli is suspended however, having got a double-yellow card in our most recent outing against Wolves last week.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Saka Partey Xhaka Smith Rowe

Odegaard

Lacazette

This team should have too much for Brentford this afternoon, and it should be a refreshing return to the first-team for Emile, although he isn’t guaranteed to start with Nicolas Pepe getting a special mention by Arteta in his pre-match press conference.

Would the above be your chosen XI to start this afternoon?

Patrick